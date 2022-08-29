WWE seriously studies ending the reign of Roman Reigns

This weekend WWE Clash at The Castle is celebrated, an event with which many speculations have been made, mainly about the main event, the fight for the WWE Unified Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Various media have been predicting a headline change in this show for many months. The scenario is the key to thinking that Roman Reigns could lose the title after more than two years of reign. Also the preparation, since Drew McIntyre has remained in the background for a long time, waiting for his moment to act and give the bell.

The account of WrestleVotes on Twitter, specialized in launching news and rumors about WWE, has published a message this afternoon that is giving a lot to talk about. According to Wrestle Votes, For the first time in a long time, the WWE management is considering taking the Championships from Roman Reigns and end with a display of 726 days (as of today in the case of the Universal title).

“For the first time in a long time, there has been some creative discussion regarding Roman Reigns abandoning the title(s),” the WrestleVotes account wrote on Twitter. “I am hearing that multiple ideas have intrigued those who will make the final decision on Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…“.



WWE Clash at the Castle will take place on Saturday September 3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or broadcast through Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally. More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

