WWE RAW: Reveal plans for Kurt Angle

Tonight there is a new episode of Monday Night Raw at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, a show that will be broadcast on USA Network in the United States and FOX Sports and Star Plus in LATAM. It will be the last live show before Clash at The Castle Y WWE has presented a card full of very interesting fights and stories.



Sean Ross Sappa Fightful journalist, has received behind-the-scenes leaks from Raw and revealed some details about the hottest points of the show tonight beginning with possibly the most anticipated return. Kurt Angle will make a special appearance and is expected to star in a segment with members of Alpha Academy and Street Profitswhich would end with his classic milk shot.

“Early plans have him involved with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits,” said Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful Select paid Patreon. “We have been told that Kurt Angle is ready to drink some milk with The Profits“.

Another strong point focuses on the appearance of Dexter Lumiswho tried to kidnap The Miz last week and reappeared on NXT to see Indi Hartwell in person. “The Dexter Lumis story is going to continue, with security guards,” Sapp said. “Both Lumis and The Miz are scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw show.”

Sean Ross also highlighted that Women’s Tag Team Championships will have greater relevance than much of the billboard. The idea would be to try to renew their prestige with the fans and give them even greater relevance through the final that will be played tonight between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

