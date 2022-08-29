World Gamer’s Day: Roblox is children’s favorite video game

On August 29, World Gamer’s Day is celebrated, and in Latin America 56% of children and adolescents say they play video games on smartphones or consoles. Roblox is the most chosen among children from 6 to 12 years old in the region.

By Pablo Durañona, Head of Marketing at Kids Corp

August 29 marks World Gamer’s Day, and in Latin America 56% of children and adolescents say they play video games on smartphones or consoles*, according to information from Kids Corp, obtained through Askids , your technological tool for research, data and insights.

Video games have begun their period of technological dominance and cultural impact, revolutionizing the entertainment and advertising industry. The U18 segment spends more time interacting in these spaces than on social networks or VOD platforms.

10 facts about gaming for children and adolescents in Latin America in 2022*:



85% have access to a smartphone.

23% of children over 6 years of age have access to a video game console.

57% between 3 and 5 years old, play alone, and 35% accompanied by someone older.

44% of teens (13 to 18 years old) play games online with other people.

1h 24mins is the average time spent on video games between Monday and Friday.

17% bought at least 1 video game.

19% have at least 1 video game subscription

61% bought an item related to video games.

27% of teens already spend more money online than offline.

Among those who don’t play video games, 48% never did, and 52% gave up.

In this context, Roblox acquires a predominant place in the kids & teens segment, reaching more than 13 million players in Latin America, of which more than 3,200,000 live in Mexico.

The most outstanding data among girls in Latin America is between 6 and 12 years old, with Roblox being the favorite video game in 2022 for 32%* of them, above Fortnite and Minecraft. Likewise, the growth shown in the region, compared to last year, is amazing, since in July 2021 only 19%* chose Roblox as their first option.

Roblox is one of the main platforms of the new Web3, where children create their own stories through different experiences. They develop their avatars and can also create or explore different games, it also offers a variety of arenas where kids & teens can attend concerts, see exclusive releases or simply spend time in different experiences.

* Data obtained from the Insights Portal of Kids Corp, through which more than 58,000 children, adolescents and parents are surveyed annually in Latin America.



