winners are announced in a raucous ceremony of shocking cameos and surprise announcements

Johnny Depp appears as Moonman Astronaut at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs took place on Sunday, August 28, in a live ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This year’s event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances by Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group Blackpink and Italian rock band Maneskin.

Taylor Swift has just announced her new album. midnights, At the ceremony after the surprise appearance.

Johnny Depp also made a (very controversial) appearance in Luna Persona with his head resting on one of the glasses.

In addition to winning video of the year, Swift was seen enthusiastically rapping from her seat in the crowd to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’.

Although Harry Styles was nominated for several awards, he did not attend the ceremony because he was performing at one of his own concerts in New York.

Bad Bunny won Artist of the Year. She sent fans off when she kissed one of her backup dancers during her performance.

