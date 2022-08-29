Will The Rock be the center of the DC Extended Universe with Black Adam?

The Rock will revolutionize the DC Extended Universe with Black Adam and the actor anticipated the importance of his character but… will he be the center of the DCEU?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He is one of the great figures in the Hollywood film industry today, having become one of the banners of the action genre, starring in a large number of titles. The mere presence of the actor ensures a large number of tickets sold and perhaps that is one of the reasons why they chose him to be Black Adam.

It is not a secret that the DC Extended Universe run behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it must do something if it wants to close the gap in terms of content quality and box office success. In that sense we can assume that the presence of Dwayne Johnson responds to this need and his character, Black Adamwill revolutionize the DCEU.

The Rock said on many occasions that Black Adam will substantially modify the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe and now there is a rumor on the Internet where they assure that his character will be the great antagonist of the franchise, supplanting Darkseid, which was Zack Snyder’s plan for the following films once his story of Justice League which introduced the leader of Apokolips.

The importance of Black Adam in the DCEU

The truth is that this rumor is still far from being confirmed and the intentions of David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Discoveryseem to be closer to restoring the SnyderVerse increasingly. The executive said that Superman, Wonder Woman Y Batman they are the essential characters for the brand and apparently Henry Cavill would return to the DCEU in a post credits scene of Black Adam.

Not only that, but rumors also indicate that Ben Affleck would have an offer of 30 million dollars at his disposal to continue being the Knight of the Night in the DC Extended Universe and would participate in the next entries of the brand: Flash Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom something that prior to the merger of Warner and Discovery seemed impossible.

The Rock knows that Black Adam It is an important input for the DC Extended Universe because it is one of the great titles that the brand will release this year, however, the importance of the antihero in the DCEU is not above that of characters like Superman, Batman Y wonder-woman since the arrival of David Zaslav who seems to have a plan in his mind for these heroes. We will have to wait!