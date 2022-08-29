Will Smith joins the USA Dream Team for 2023
Los Angeles Dogders catcher Will Smith will play for the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
USA has a clear goal, it is to have the best possible team for C2023 World Baseball Classic and figures from the Major Leagues – MLB continue to join this Dream Team, the latest is the catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Will Smithwho said yes to represent his country in the event that will take place next March.
Smith will make his debut for the United States at the 2023 World Classic and he is the second receiver that the “Stars and Stripes” team has, remembering that weeks ago JT Realmuto announced that he would participate.
ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW
Team USA in 2023 will begin its title defense as part of Pool C at Chase Field in Arizona, March 11-15, facing Canada, Colombia, Mexico and a newly qualified team. The winner and runner-up of Group C will advance to the quarterfinals in Miami on March 17-18 and will face the winner and runner-up of Group D.
Confirmed USA players (so far):
- C: JT Realmuto
- C: Will Smith
- 1B: Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B: Trevor Story
- 3B: Nolan Arenado
- SS: Tim Anderson
- OF: Mike Trout
- OF: Bryce Harper
- DBD: Pete Alonso
- OF: Cedric Mullins
- OF: Mookie Betts
- OF: Kyle Tucker
Smith in the MLB
This 27-year-old catcher has four seasons of experience in the Majors, where he boasts a World Series ring, 289 hits, 66 home runs, 216 RBIs, 178 runs scored, .265 AVG and .868 OPS.
ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW
might interest you