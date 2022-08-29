Will Smith joins the USA Dream Team for 2023

USA has a clear goal, it is to have the best possible team for C2023 World Baseball Classic and figures from the Major Leagues – MLB continue to join this Dream Team, the latest is the catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Will Smithwho said yes to represent his country in the event that will take place next March.

Smith will make his debut for the United States at the 2023 World Classic and he is the second receiver that the “Stars and Stripes” team has, remembering that weeks ago JT Realmuto announced that he would participate.

Team USA in 2023 will begin its title defense as part of Pool C at Chase Field in Arizona, March 11-15, facing Canada, Colombia, Mexico and a newly qualified team. The winner and runner-up of Group C will advance to the quarterfinals in Miami on March 17-18 and will face the winner and runner-up of Group D.

Confirmed USA players (so far):

C: JT Realmuto

C: Will Smith

1B: Paul Goldschmidt

2B: Trevor Story

3B: Nolan Arenado

SS: Tim Anderson

OF: Mike Trout

OF: Bryce Harper

DBD: Pete Alonso

OF: Cedric Mullins

OF: Mookie Betts

OF: Kyle Tucker

Smith in the MLB

This 27-year-old catcher has four seasons of experience in the Majors, where he boasts a World Series ring, 289 hits, 66 home runs, 216 RBIs, 178 runs scored, .265 AVG and .868 OPS.

