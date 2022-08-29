Will Smith announces he wants to play in the World Baseball Classic
Although he is a catcher, Will Smith hits like a first baseman. The current owner of the fourth place in the lineup of the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers – whom he helped win the 2020 World Series – announced that there is another title he would like to obtain: The World Baseball Classic.
Smith, whose 51 homers since 2020 are the most among catchers with the exception of Salvador Perez, will offer a healthy dose of power no matter where manager Mark DeRosa hits him.
Classic rosters are 28 players and must include 13 pitchers and two catchers. JT Realmuto has already confirmed his interest in participating, so the United States team could already have the position defined when the rosters are completed during the offseason.
This is what the US roster currently looks like:
C: JT Realmuto, Will Smith
1B: Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt
2B: Trevor Story
SS: Tim Anderson
3B: Nolan Arenado
OF: Mookie Betts, Cedric Mullins, Mike Trout, Kyle Tucker
The United States will begin its title defense as part of Pool C at Chase Field in Phoenix from March 11-15. In that first round they will face Canada, Colombia, Mexico and one of the teams that advances in the pending qualifying tournaments.