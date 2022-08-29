will meet in the prequel to “Ocean’s Eleven” – Revista Para Ti

After starring in “Barbie, the movie”; It transpired that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (who gave life to the famous doll and her boyfriend Ken) will be part of the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven, which will be shot from next year.

Further details of the project have not yet been released, although the story is said to be It will be set in Europe in the 1960s.hence it is thought that it will be conceived as a prequel to the famous saga signed by Steven Soderbergh, iconic for its narrative style and its brilliant cast, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon at the helm.

It should be remembered that in 2018 he had a female variant, Ocean’s 8, flat in terms of suggestion and with Sandra Bullock as the leader of a group of thieves and sister of Danny OceanClooney’s character.

Since PuckNews point out that the new film by Ocean’s will have more budget than the previous onesdetail in line with the affirmations that it is one of the next strong bets of Warner.