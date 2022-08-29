Why Matt Damon’s daughter refuses to watch her father’s movies

Matt Damon shone at the Cannes festival and in a post-ovation interview he left some interesting sentences about his private life. For example, said his daughter Isabella hates watching his movies and that those he saw did not like much to say.

The husband of Argentina’s Luciana Bozán, father of three women, gave a note to CBS Sunday Morning in which, among other things, he spoke about his film Stillwater (A matter of blood) and about his relationship with his eldest daughter.

When referring to Isabella, her 15-year-old daughter, she said that the teenager can’t even see Good Will Hunting (In search of destiny), a film that earned him an Oscar as a screenwriter.







Matt Damon during the last Cannes festival. Photo: AFP.



“He refuses to see her. She doesn’t want to see any movie she’s in that might be good. I just, I think she likes to tease me,” Damon stated.

The one that Isabella did see and found horrible -and with a little reason- is TheWall (The Great Wall), a Chinese fantasy adventure blockbuster where Damon plays an English warrior.

“Once he said to me, ‘Remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ And I said to him: ‘Do you mean The Great Wall?’ And he said, ‘Dad, there was nothing good about that movie.’ It keeps my feet firmly on the ground,” commented the Hollywood star.

Damon was in Cannes because he presented Stillwater. The film of Tom McCarthy, director of the Oscar spot light (On the front page), he received the unanimous applause of the spectators.

Waiting years to return to the Côte d’Azur was worth it: they applauded him for five minutes and he was moved to tears.

In the plot, he plays a hard worker for an oil company who travels to Marseille to visit his imprisoned daughter, who was allegedly arrested for a crime she did not commit.







Damon in his Stillwater persona.



The film shows the tremendous clash of cultures with a protagonist who knows no French and risks his life to prove his daughter’s innocence. An emotional story that convinced the critics of Cannes (something that is not little).

Tom McCarthy’s film was out of competition, but is shaping up to be one of the candidates for the next Oscars.

Damon and Bozán married in 2005 and together had isabella, Gia Y Stella. She already had Alexiathe largest of the four.

The family is very united. In fact they have a rule not to separate for a pronounced time. “We have a two-week rule, which is that we’re not apart for more than two weeks,” Damon also explained to CBS. That’s when he was away from filming Stillwater.

He and Luciana try to give their daughters the best and take care of them from exposure. “When people send my daughters things, they have everything they need, so we donate it right away. This is the life we ​​are giving them. It’s hard to figure out how to try to give them perspective. It’s a source of tension in the family at times,” the actor told Today.







Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon during the Oscars. Photo: EFE.



Luciana and Matt’s love story is incredible. If someone said that it is the premise of some romantic Hollywood movie, anyone would believe him.

It happened one night in 2003, when he hid in a bar from a group of fans who harassed him. She was in that place, who at that time was a bartender, and when she saw him face to face she asked him: “What are you doing here?”

She was 27 and he was 33. Luciana had traveled to study interior decoration and made a living at the bar. She had attended him several times and “Bourne” had never noticed her.

“They say something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of destiny…and it did. I swear to God something unspeakable happened to me. Until then, in my twenties, I walked around wondering if I would ever settle down or be single all my life.” life: an idea that haunted me. But I found the right person… and it was like I was struck by lightning,” the lovesick Damon said in a note.

