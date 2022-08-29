Who was JonBenét Ramsey, the child beauty queen who was murdered at age 6 and never got justice

Many people said that JonBenet Ramsey it was “the most beautiful girl in the world”. At the young age of 6 he had already won several children’s beauty awards She came from a family with a good economic background, which also seemed an enviable harmony for their neighbors in Colorado.

But everything changed on Christmas 1996, when little was found murdered in the basement of his house. The case caused worldwide shock and thousands of theories were created about who could have killed her.

In 2017, Netflix released a documentary about the little girl’s death. It was even said that JonBenét was not dead and that she was actually the singer Katy Perry, due to the great physical resemblance between the two. Although the latter was denied by the artist on several occasions.

JonBenét Ramsey lived with her family in a house in Colorado. (Photo: Unexplained Disappearances)

JonBenét Ramsey lived with her family in Colorado

JonBenét was born on August 6, 1990 in the state of Georgia, United States. She was the daughter of John Ramsey, a computer entrepreneur, and Patricia “Patsy” Ramser, a housewife and former beauty pageant contestant during his youth. In addition, the little girl had a brother three years older than her, Burke.

With her mother’s motivation, the girl participated in all the children’s beauty competitions that were made in your country.

For Patricia, having to take JonBenét to compete in the tournaments did not represent any difficulty, since she was capturing in the least their own dreams. So it was that at the age of 6, the girl had already won awards such as National Tiny Miss Beauty and Little Miss Colorado.

What was JonBenét Ramsey’s last Christmas like?

After dinner on December 25, the Ramsey family visited some friends and returned home early, since the next day they were going to travel from Colorado —his place of residence— to Michigan, according to what was reported in the newspaper articles of the time.

Patricia got up at 5:30 in the morning and went to the ground floor of her house to prepare breakfast. Before completing the route to the kitchen, found a note leaning on the ladder.

The house where the Ramseys lived in the city of Boulder, Colorado. (Photo: Unexplained Disappearances)

In handwriting, the text said that a band had kidnapped JonBenét and that they asked for almost 120,000 dollars for their ransom, according to what was pointed out by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

In desperation over what happened, “Patsy” immediately called the Boulder Police. When he contacted the agents, their first recommendation was that I will search the whole house some indication of where the minor might be.

Both the woman and the rest of the family followed the recommendations of the troops. That’s how John, the dad, found her dead in the basement of the home wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities identified a possible entry point for the captors: a basement windowwhich had been broken for years. Underneath there was a lying briefcase, which would have served as a step to escape.

Days later, the autopsy determined that the girl had been abusedwho had a skull fracture and signs of strangulation.

JonBenét’s family, the main suspects for the crime. (Photo: Unexplained Disappearances)

The death of JonBenét Ramsey went around the world: his family, the main suspect

The local and world media immediately turned their eyes on this case. The speculations about who could have killed her They didn’t take long to appear.

Many people began to suspect the family itself, especially because of their particular behavior after JonBenét’s death. News of the time tell that until they refused to collaborate with the police after the crime.

In addition, they hired lawyers specializing in such cases and employed a public relations agent to handle the press links.

One of the hypotheses raised by the media at the time was that the girl had been murdered by her mother. According to what transpired, Patricia would have been tired of her minor’s nocturnal incontinence, so she ended up being beaten and accidentally killed.

John and Patsy Ramsey during a trial in 1998. (Photo: Unexplained Disappearances)

Another of the theories that the authorities handled was that her brother had killed her, in a attack of jealousy for showing off and the attention that JonBenét got. Moreover, it was even said that the father abused her.

Who killed JonBenet Ramsey?

The legal investigation it was very confusing and in parallel the Ramsey family conducted their own investigation. Three years after the death, the jury voted to indict the parents, but prosecutor Alex Hunter decided not to accuse them due to lack of evidence.

In 2006, an FBI expert determined that the profile of the author of the note that appeared on the staircase matched Patricia’s, his mom. However, two years later the Justice ruled that the family had no relationship with the murder.

In all this time, other suspects also appeared:

John Mark, a primary school teacher in Thailand who claimed to have killed her

Gary Oliva, a pedophile who had been imprisoned and lived in the Ramsey neighborhood

Bill McReynolds, a close family friend

However, these people were dismissed by the investigators of the case since they didn’t have enough evidence to accuse them.

JonBenét with her brother Burke. (Photo: Unexplained Disappearances)

What happened to JonBenét Ramsey’s family?

The mother, Patricia, died of ovarian cancer at the age of 49, a decade after the murder of her daughter and before being singled out by Justice as one of the suspects.

The father, John, is 77 years old and has been involved in politics since 2004. According to what the United States media indicated, currently he has a new wife.

While the older brother, Burke, is in his early 30s. Only in 2017 did he give an interview for the first time in which he recognized that the whole family was suspected of the crime.

More than 25 years have passed since the death of the former child beauty queen and different people around her were suspected of the murder. However, to this day, the question remains the same as it was on that Christmas in 1996: Who killed JonBenet Ramsey?