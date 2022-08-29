where they are and how they are made

Taylor Swift won the 2022 MTV video music awards. The famous American singer has assets of approximately $ 400 million and properties around the United States worth approximately $ 81 million.

Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island property

Taylor Swift won “Video of the Year” at the 2022 MTV video music awards with the song All Too Well. The American singer-songwriter and actress, born in 1989, achieved fame as a teenager and is now one of the most recognized and appreciated international stars in the world, as demonstrated by the recent MTV awards. Taylor Swift at the age of 32 has assets of approximately $ 400 million and properties throughout the United States worth approximately $ 81 million. We see all the houses of the well-known American singer from Nashville to New York.

The Pennsylvania home where Taylor Swift grew up

Taylor Swift’s first crash in Nashville

After spending her childhood in Pennsylvania in a typical colonial style house, Taylor Swift’s family moved to Nashville where the young singer is trained. In the center of Music Row the famous singer bought her first house when she was only 20 years old. This is a 300 square meter apartment worth $ 1.99 million. The house is located within the well-known The Adelicia Penthouse condominium featuring an ideal location in the city with panoramic views of Nashville

Taylor Swift’s apartment inside The Adelicia Penthouse in Nashville

The Last Great American Dynasty mansion

Taylor Swift bought a vacation villa on the beach in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, in 2013 when she was 24. The $ 17.75 million mansion was paid for in cash. It is a property of 1,115 square meters overlooking the sea. The house was the setting for many of Taylor’s parties that the singer recounts in the song “The Last Great American Dynasty” which was inspired by an old owner of the villa.

Where Paulo Dybala lives: the houses from Turin to Milan

Taylor Swift’s Holiday House

Taylor Swift’s properties in New York

Taylor Swift travels for work and is forced to spend a lot of time in New York and that is why in 2014 she chose to buy two penthouses in the Tribeca neighborhood for a value of 20 million dollars. The two apartments were connected to create a single impressive 770 square meter home. The huge penthouse comprises ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms. In 2015, Taylor Swift also bought an $ 18 million townhouse in New York, in the building next to the two penthouses. Finally, in 2018, the singer added an additional apartment in the same building as the two penthouses in Manhattan.

The Tribeca building where Taylor Swift owns several properties

A historic mansion in Beverly Hills

The real highlight of Taylor Swift’s properties is located in Beverly Hills and is the historic mansion of film producer Samuel Goldwyn that the singer bought in 2015 for 25 million dollars. The well-known actress and songwriter is restoring the property to bring it back to its original splendor. The house is located at 1200 Laurel Lane in Beverly Hills and was designed by Douglas Honnold and George Vernon Russell. The mansion was completed in 1934, it is not among the largest and most spectacular properties in Los Angeles, but it has been listed as a National Historic Landmark for its unique features. Inside is also Taylor Swift’s recording studio that the singer calls the Kitty Committee Studio.