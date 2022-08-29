When children and parents share the screen and stardom

In early July, the new Thor movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” hit theaters. And in it there is more than one Hemsworth, Portman and Bale, since the children of the protagonists share, to a greater or lesser extent, the screen with their famous parents. Before them, actresses and actors like Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley; Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt or Kirk, Michael and Cameron Douglas went through the same experience.

“It’s really great. They really wanted to be in her and Taika’s children [Waititi, el director] were there and Christian Bale’s… and Natalie [Portman, actriz] He had his children there as well,” Chris Hemsworth said in an interview. India, the eldest daughter of the actor, plays Love, the daughter of Gorr, the butcher of the gods. Also, Tristan, one of her twins, appears as a young Thor. Sasha, his brother, made a cameo appearance as a child of Asgard alongside Portman’s, Bale, and Waititi.

Last year, “The Maid” was one of the successes of the Netflix platform. The miniseries tells the story of a young mother who survives as a housekeeper after fleeing an abusive relationship. The central character was played by Margaret Qualley. Her mother, actress Andie MacDowell, was her mother in fiction as well.

“I called Margot Robbie [productora ejecutiva de la serie] because somehow I had his contact and I proposed the idea to him, ”said the actress on the Skip Intro podcast. “It was crazy,” Qualley told “E! News ”about seeing her mother slip into the role of an emotionally unstable woman in a dysfunctional relationship with her daughter. “I mean, she’s one of the most talented actresses out there, so she was incredibly convincing.”

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie, had a small role opposite her mother in “Maleficent,” in which Jolie plays Maleficent, and Jolie-Pitt plays Aurora as a child. “The other three- and four-year-old actresses didn’t come close to me,” Jolie told “Vanity Fair” in 2015. “It had to be a girl who liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my eyes. claws”, he commented in relation to the characterization that his character required. “So it had to be Viv,” she assured.

At that time, her daughter was five years old. “The first day was the day I had to catch a butterfly, and I really didn’t feel like doing it,” Jolie said at a Disney roundtable, as reported by “People” in 2014. She also said they rehearsed the scenes at home. common: “When we did it together, we had a great time.”

“It Runs in the Family” managed to bring together not two generations of actors, but three, in front of the camera. Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas played the same roles they had in real life: father, son and grandson.

The Stillers, comedians Jerry and Ben, father and son, have also worked together. Ben signed his father for “Zoolander”, a film that he starred in and directed, as his manager in fiction, a role that he repeated in the sequel, “Zoolander 2”. In “The Heartbreak Kid” and “Hot Pursuit,” they played father and son. They also made cameo appearances in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” among other times they appeared on screen together.

“He took everything very, very seriously,” Ben said of his father on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” in 2020. “He really approached it methodically. So he was trying to keep me out of his way when he was working.” The comedy, to the young man of the Stiller came from the family, not only because of his father, but because of his mother, the also comical Anne Meara.