What’s new in September on Disney+

The holidays are over for many, and streaming is once again playing an important role in our daily lives.

the streaming platform Disney+ It has quite a few high-level news for this month. Special attention deserves a specific day, the September 8th. Disney+ will celebrate its second Disney+Dayand will bring us a multitude of unpublished and interesting content that day.

Take a look at the premieres of the 8th, and those of the rest of the month of September, since they promise to give us many joys and moments of great fun.

September premieres by appearance date will be as follows

September 8th:

Thor: Love and thunder.

The latest movie to arrive from the Marvel Universe, follows in the footsteps of “Thor: Ragnarok”, and increases its doses of action and humor. Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman return to lead a luxury cast. The Guardians of the Galaxy team will also appear, and a Christian Bale who embroiders the role of the villain Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. It is one of the films that has generated the most expectation of phase 4 of the MCU, and it is not for less, it promises to bring with it a lot of fun.

The Simpsons: Welcome to the club.

Gun.

Based on the frenetic and crazy life of one of the most emblematic bands in punk music, the Sex Pistols. It is a miniseries that will show us the backstage story of the band’s components.

Cars: on the road.

Series of Pixar shorts, with the eccentric animated cars as protagonists, with Lightning McQueen at the helm.

Mike.

Series based on the life of boxer Mike Tyson, one of the most controversial and special characters in the history of this sport.

growing up.

unknown land.

Pinocchio.

One of the great classics in Disney history, adapted in real life. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, and with Tom Hanks in the role of the mythical Gepetto.

Heart attack weddings.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

The area: Mission survival.

September 14:

Malcolm in the Middle.

America: Extraordinary Landscapes.

16 of September:

Mija: the price of triumph.

‘Star Wars: Andor’ already has a second season planned.

September 21st:

Andor.

The new series of the Star Wars universe, postponed its premiere for a month, for marketing reasons. But it’s coming. The Rogue One prequel focuses on the role of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. It consists of 12 episodes, and narrates the conversion of the protagonist into a fundamental piece of the rebel forces.

Supernatural.

September 22:

The Kardashians (S2)

September 28:

The Old Man.

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Thomas Perry, and with the great Jeff Bridges as the protagonist. A former agent of the North American CIA, already retired, will see how his life will change when an old acquaintance appears.

September 30th:

The return of the witches 2.

