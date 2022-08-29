What you should not do when cleaning the cabin filter of your car

The cabin air filter is responsible for trapping impurities in the air such as: dust, smoke, pollen, ashes or other harmful matter and everything to provide optimal health to passengers.

In addition to trapping the aforementioned impurities, cabin air filtera is also responsible for stopping the humidity that is generated during the rainy season, which causes mold and bacteria in the air conditioning system.

It is very important that you change andl cabin filter at the recommended times and clean it from time to time to ensure clean air. So if you are going to clean the filter you should know how to do it and avoid doing things that damage it.

What should you not do when cleaning your car’s cabin filter?

During the cleaning process, please do not use any cleaning accessories such as cleaning brushes or the like. The zig-zag pleated air conditioning filter is one of the most delicate parts of a vehicle’s HVAC system and can be easily damaged.

Also avoid the use of detergents, do not use with water to clean it. Washing with water has higher risks of damaging the pleats and the filter should be air dried without excess heat, which can take up a lot of your valuable time.

In addition to cleaning the filter, also clean the dash vents to get the most out of your car’s HVAC system.

How long does a cabin air filter last?

A cabin air filter is ideal, but cleaning it occasionally can extend its life. It is recommended to replace a cabin air filter every 12,000 miles or once a year. You may be able to get a few more months off its lifespan by cleaning it.

If you tend to drive on dirty, dusty roads or in heavily polluted areas, cleaning your filter at least a couple of times a year before replacing it can make a big difference, as it will clog sooner in those conditions.

Areas with higher than average humidity may need to have the cabin filter replaced sooner, as a musty odor is likely to develop.

