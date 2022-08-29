What will CR7 say?: Georgina Rodríguez’s new tattoo that went viral

Georgina Rodriguez shared a photo of her new tattoo dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo and it was fury. The model and wife of the soccer player showed the new design that she wears on her arm while she held her little daughter Bella Esmeralda.

This time, the model chose for tattooing the initials “C” and “G” joined by a heart as a declaration of love to the top scorer in the history of professional football.

“In the skin, soul and heart”Georgina Rodríguez wrote at the bottom of the photo, which received thousands of comments and likes on Instagram.

Days ago she had uploaded another image where she was seen tattooing the figures of an angel and a moon, drawings that are probably in memory of her deceased son.