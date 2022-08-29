What will CR7 say?: Georgina Rodríguez’s new tattoo that went viral
Georgina Rodriguez shared a photo of her new tattoo dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo and it was fury. The model and wife of the soccer player showed the new design that she wears on her arm while she held her little daughter Bella Esmeralda.
This time, the model chose for tattooing the initials “C” and “G” joined by a heart as a declaration of love to the top scorer in the history of professional football.
Georgina Rodríguez on Instagram in Sardinia
In the skin, soul and heart.
He shows us his Tattoo a C ❤️ G#CR7𓃵 #Cristiano Ronaldo #Ronaldo #VIVARONALDO #CR7EFFECT #MUFC #georginarodriguez pic.twitter.com/9lASKG9jLm
– Elia Maria VL 𓃵 (@eliamvl1) August 27, 2022
“In the skin, soul and heart”Georgina Rodríguez wrote at the bottom of the photo, which received thousands of comments and likes on Instagram.
Days ago she had uploaded another image where she was seen tattooing the figures of an angel and a moon, drawings that are probably in memory of her deceased son.
Georgina Rodríguez her Tattoo are two Little Angels one pink and one blue 👼👼🌹#CR7𓃵 #Cristiano Ronaldo #CR7EFFECT #Ronaldo #VIVARONALDO #georginarodriguez pic.twitter.com/ModRm3dDpM
– Elia Maria VL 𓃵 (@eliamvl1) August 25, 2022