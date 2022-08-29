What to watch today on TV? Monday, August 29, 2022 | TV

15.00 / TCM

‘Just as we were‘

The Way we Were. USA, 1973 (118 minutes). Director: Sidney Pollack. Cast: Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand.

Perhaps few fans remember it, but at the time, just as we were It was almost a cult movie. And perhaps few young fans today remember the work of Sydney Pollack, beyond the multi-award winning Memories of Africa. Pollack rolled wonders like The Adventures of Jeremiah Johnson, The Three Days of the Condor Y Yakuza. He was also the director who embarked Redford and Streisand on this passionate journey in which they both love and hate each other over the course of 30 years, all the while confronting their opposing political convictions. It was the beginning of the seventies and the American cinema offered exaltations of the emotionality of the stature of Just as we were.

5.40pm / Comedy Central

‘ant’

USA, 1998 (80 minutes). Director: Eric Darnell and Tim Johnson.

A new display of computer animation that meant, in its day, the debut of Steven Spielberg’s production company, DreamWorks. Far from narrative accommodations, ant uses a solid and efficient script to immerse yourself in an exciting visual universe in which the ant Z-4196 leads the solo voice. Thus, the film becomes a combination of adventure, comedy and romance and produces a cataract of sensations, fun and exciting, in the form of an anti-war fable set in an overwhelming anthill.

17.50 / #0

‘The club of five’

The Breakfast Club. USA, 1984 (96 minutes). Director: John Hughes. Int.: Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy.

It is not logical that nostalgia for the eighties has forgotten the father of cinema teen, John Hughes. The club of five is a memorable teen psychodrama in which students locked in high school turn comedy into the drama of their lives. Hughes saves the theatricality of the unity of space and time thanks to his play with spaces and frames, he knows how to look at his endearing story without prejudice and relies on a group of actors who turn his characters into flesh.

19.40 / WE ARE

‘The Havana Quartet’

Spain, 1999 (100 minutes). Director: Fernando Colomo. Cast: Ernesto Alterio, Mirta Ibarra, Javier Cámara.

Fernando Colomo returns to the land of crazy entanglement in a nice and elegant comedy that follows in the footsteps of a musician as immature as he is a womanizer who travels to Cuba in search of his mother. His adventures serve the director to deliver an affectionate look at the Cuban people.

22.00 / The 2

‘When the crowd roars’

The Naked Jungle. USA, 1954 (95 minutes). Director: Byron Haskin. Cast: Charlton Heston, Eleanor Parker.

Some of the best classic adventure movies were based on the confrontation between opposing worlds, especially civilization and barbarism. When the crowd roars confronts a woman of impeccable education with a primitive husband, owner of a plantation in the jungle. Although the threat of a devastating plague of ants presides over the film, it transcends to combine adventure and melodrama and focus on the inner explosion of a refined woman in contact with the wild (her husband and her natural environment).

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Schindler’s List’

Schindler’s List. USA, 1993 (187 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes.

In one of his most beloved projects, Steven Spielberg portrays the Holocaust and creates a masterpiece of exceptional dramatic depth. Janusz Kaminski’s black-and-white images help Spielberg fill each frame with emotion and honor the pain of the victims.

22.05 / TNT

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. UK, 2016 (130 minutes). Director: David Yachts. Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farrell, Alison Sudol.

At the time prequel and spinoff from the adventures of Harry PotterFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them born from the abulous imagination of JK Rowling, who serves a wonderful script to David Yates, director of the last four films of the young magician. The fabulous adventure does not spare forays into the darkest realism and materializes the universes imagined by Rowling thanks to amazing special effects that do not overshadow the dramatic development of the story.

22.30 / DMAX

More enigmas around Egypt

One of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Nick Brundle Photography (Getty Images)

Thousands of years later, Ancient Egypt is still surrounded by mysteries. In this episode of the documentary series riddles of egypt, Egyptologists analyze the figure of the most powerful woman in Egyptian history: Queen Cleopatra, always linked to her weapons of seduction and her political abilities. In addition, they will investigate the authenticity of the bust of the goddess Nefertiti.

22.45 / Antenna 3

A new installment of ‘Brothers’

Conflicts pile up in tonight’s installment of the Turkish series Brothers. Sengül tells Suzan that Ömer is her son while Suzan finds a job at a phone shop. Among all this, Suzan wants to sink Akif and asks Herán, her right-hand man, to help her in exchange for giving him a part of the company’s shares.

22.50 / Four

‘Viajeros Cuatro’ moves to Los Angeles

The team of Travelers Four tour an iconic city, Los Angeles, where you will visit emblematic enclaves. In Hollywood, you will see the origin of the famous sign that presides over the city, you will visit the walk of fame and you will arrive at Venice Beach, the favorite place for its inhabitants to practice all kinds of sports. Also, among other places, you will visit the new Cinema Museum, which houses a room dedicated to Pedro Almodóvar, and you will set foot on Santa Mónica beach, with its famous pier and amusement park.

