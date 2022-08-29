Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

The Mandela effect refers to a situation in which a large mass of people believe that an event occurred when it did not. Examining the origin of the Mandela effect, some famous examples, as well as some possible explanations for this strange confluence of perceptions can help shed light on this unique phenomenon.

Origins of the Mandela Effect

The term “Mandela Effect” was first coined in 2009 by Fiona Broome when she created a web page to detail her observation of the phenomenon. Broome was at a conference talking to others about how she remembered the tragedy of former South African President Nelson Mandela’s death in a South African prison in the 1980s.

However, Nelson Mandela did not die in prison in the 1980s: he passed away in 2013. As Broome began talking to others about her memories, she realized she was not alone. Others recalled seeing coverage of her death on the news, as well as a speech by her widow.

Broome was surprised that such a large mass of people could remember in such detail the same identical event when it never happened. Encouraged by the publisher of her book, she created her website to talk about what she called the Mandela Effect and other similar incidents.

Notable examples of the Mandela effect

The story of Nelson Mandela is not the only example of this type of group false memory. As the concept of the Mandela Effect grew along with the Broome website, other false group memories began to emerge.

Billy Graham’s death

Like Mandela, many cannot place when Billy Graham’s funeral was broadcast on television. He died in February 2018…

Leonardo DiCaprio’s first Oscar

Although Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, countless people maintain that he scored one long before that. However, it’s easy to get confused with this one, as he’s previously been nominated five other times.

Pikachu

Many people say they remember Pikachu, a Pokémon character, as having a tail with black tips. In reality, the character has always had a solid yellow tail.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse may be the most famous cartoon character in the world, but even Disney’s famous mouse is often misremembered by fans. People often say that the character is wearing suspenders when they are not.

monopoly monocle

What did the Monopoly man look like in the Monopoly game? Many people claim that he had a monocle and a cane.

Actually, he didn’t have a monocle. This demonstrates the Mandela visual effect.

Luke I am your father

If you watched Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back, you probably remember Darth Vader famously saying, “Luke, I am your father.”

You might be surprised to learn that the sentence was actually “No, I’m your father.” Most people remember that the line was the first and not the second.

Play it again, Sam

In “Casablanca,” another Hollywood classic, people remember Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick saying, “Play it again, Sam.” Some say they can even “hear” his voice saying those words.

However, it is Elsa, Ingrid Bergman’s character, who says, “Play it, Sam.”

Location of New Zealand

Where is New Zealand in relation to Australia? If you look at a map, you will see that it is in the southeast of the country. However, there is a community of people who claim to remember that New Zealand is to the northeast rather than the southeast.

How to recognize false memories

One of the challenges with false memories is that they present themselves in a similar way to real memories. A person can be very sure of his memory and spontaneously generate details to support it. Without external proof of the falsity of the memory, there may be no evidence that it is not true.

A 2020 article supports this claim, finding that people are no better than chance at spotting false memories.

A person can improve their chances of detecting false memories

consulting reliable sources, such as encyclopedias, mainstream news sites, or peer-reviewed magazines considering whether you may have a memory because someone else has it looking for independent evidence to support memories that seem suspicious or potentially harmful

Summary

The Mandela effect refers to widespread false memories created by a large number of people or a group of individuals. They can be harmless, but they can also support conspiracy theories or political agendas.

Memory is not a perfect record of the events that happened. It can change over time and with practice and preparation. If a person’s only source of evidence that something happened is their own memory, it may not have happened.

Independent verification of memories, especially those with important social or political consequences, can curb the spread of misinformation and conspiracies.