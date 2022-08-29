What cars does Gal Gadot drive?

Gal Gadot is one of the most prominent celebrities in Hollywood today. Born in Israel, she shares a great passion for cars, so she took advantage of the great remuneration she received from her for her films to add several of them to her garage. Swipe to see what cars she drives!

Gal Gadot rose to fame after playing Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furiouswhere he performed alongside great stars such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Y Paul Walker, among others. This character opened the doors of Hollywood and was able to give life to Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe.

Today he receives juicy contracts for his performances: just for starring Red alert (Red Notice) beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe Israeli actress took a bag of $20 million. Salaries like this allowed him to indulge in filling his garage with amazing vehicles. Find out below what cars Gal Gadot drives:

1) Mini Cooper S

Worth 30 thousand dollarsthe Mini Cooper S It is the most economical car that the actress drives. He himself has a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine under the hood, which gives you 189 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the MINI is able to reach a top speed 200km/h and to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

2)Cadillac Escalade

The cadillac-escalade who manages who gives life to the Wonder Woman is valued at 100 thousand dollars. This truck from General Motors hides under the chest 6.2-liter V8 engine which generates a power of 420 horsepower. This way you can go 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

3) Jaguar F-Type

In order to handle the Jaguar F Type the actress paid a sum of 103 thousand dollars. The 5 liter V8 engine hidden under the hood, gives this convertible 495 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the F-Type is able to reach a 300km/h top speed and to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

4)BMW X5M

105 thousand dollars it cost Gal Gadot to get hold of him BMW X5Mwhich hides under the chest a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This engine allows the vehicle to generate a power of 617 horsepower to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. In addition, this German industry car can reach a top speed of 285km/h.

5) Tesla Model X

The last car that the world-renowned actress drives is the Tesla Model Xvalued at 140 thousand dollars. This Tesla has two electric motors: one of rear wheel drive and another of front-wheel drive. These engines are capable of generating 671 horsepower power to reach a 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.