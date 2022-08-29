What are the SYMPTOMS of Tomato Flu and what is its TREATMENT?

New diseases do not stop appearing in various corners of the world this 2022, during the month of May scientists in India found a new virus that causes a disease that they decided to call ‘tomato flu‘, know what are the symptom this illness that puts the world on alert since its appearance and how you can carry a treatment if you get this infection.

The tomato flu receives its name from the annoying blisters that this illness in the skin that come to have the appearance of this food. Lancet Respiratory Medicine was the first media to publish the existence of this virus after a study carried out in the city of Kerala in India.

The scientific alert occurs after the tomato flu share symptom with Monkey Pox or Monkeypox, so today we will tell you how you can differentiate these two conditions and thus avoid infecting your loved ones or the people around you.

These are the symptom of the tomato flu:

High fever

Skin rash

Intense joint pain

Fatigue

Nausea

vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

dehydration

joint swelling

body aches

According to ‘UNAM Global’, currently the virus that causes the tomato fluit is considered that it does not put the lives of patients at risk, but strict follow-up is maintained on their symptom Y treatment to prevent a new pandemic from being unleashed by this illness.

What is the treatment for Tomato Flu?

According to both publications, so far, there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs available for the treatment or the prevention of symptom of the tomato flu which could become a health problem if it is not attacked effectively.

Physicians in India have opted for a treatment similar to the one given to patients with Dengue or Chikungunya, although they warn that we must maintain caution because this virus is spread by direct contact between an infected person and a healthy patient.