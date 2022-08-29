What are the SYMPTOMS of Tomato Flu and what is its TREATMENT?

New diseases do not stop appearing in various corners of the world this 2022, during the month of May scientists in India found a new virus that causes a disease that they decided to call ‘tomato flu‘, know what are the symptom this illness that puts the world on alert since its appearance and how you can carry a treatment if you get this infection.

The tomato flu receives its name from the annoying blisters that this illness in the skin that come to have the appearance of this food. Lancet Respiratory Medicine was the first media to publish the existence of this virus after a study carried out in the city of Kerala in India.

