What are the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox studying? They all speak different languages. | Famous

However, she has revealed some details about the upbringing of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox (the latter three are her biological children and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt).

What do the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt study? They don’t want to be actors

Unlike his parents, who met during the recording of the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, the young people of the Jolie-Pitt clan do not want to dedicate themselves to the acting world, as Jolie revealed in an interview for ‘Woman’s Hour’ in 2016.

“None of my children want to be an actor. They are really very interested in being musicians. I think they like the film process seen from the outside. Maddox is into publishing and Pax loves music and DJing,” he stated.

In a talk for ‘Life and Style’ in September 2019, the protagonist of ‘Spy Game’ (which you can watch for free on ViX) talked about what he wants for the future of his little ones, as well as the influence that his extensive career can have in them.

“I just want them to be free, not to feel pressured by any of my achievements, to explore themselves, to feel free in that sense. Unfortunately, they are seen for who their parents are – a little more than usual than any other child – but I also feel good about it, because a boy’s instinct when he is leaving the nest is to rebel against his parents, no matter what. who they are, it’s part of leaving the nest,” he said.

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt learn languages

Frequently, the also director has indicated that she has a great interest in her children learning about different cultures. In this regard, in a talk with ‘Woman’s Hour’ in 2016, she spoke about the different languages ​​that young people study.

“All the children are learning different languages. I asked them what they wanted to learn and Shiloh is learning Khmai, which is the Cambodian language. Pax is focusing on Vietnamese; Maddox has focused on German and Russian, Zahara speaks French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language.”

Angelina Jolie promotes education from a global perspective

On more than one occasion, Angelina has shown her concern for protecting the environment and learning about the different cultures that exist around the world. For this reason, she tries to promote this type of education in her children, as she told it in a talk with the magazine ‘Madame Figaro’ in June 2022.

“For my part, I do my best to educate young people from a global perspective, including the environment. (…) As for my own children, I try not to be that kind of mother who insists on why it is important to think about the environment. I preferred that they make their own decisions as they grew up, immersing them in varied environments, encouraging them to make friends from different cultures, in short, to live and feel as many emotions and experiences as possible”, she pointed out.

Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie, goes to college

In 2019, the paparazzi cameras captured the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ accompanying her son Maddox (whom she adopted in Cambodia) during his first day of classes at Yonsei University in Seoul in South Korea, as highlighted by the newspaper ‘The Country’ back then.

The 20-year-old has already worked as a producer on the film ‘They took him away: memories of a girl from Cambodia’, where he also shared credits with his mother, who directed the project.