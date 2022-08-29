Warner only has money to be able to release 3 movies in 2022

The merger of Warner with Discovery has generated a lot of earthquakes and various problems. We know that the legendary Hollywood studio has lost more than 3.5 billion of dollars in 2022 since its union with the entertainment giant was announced, and as a consequence, regulations have been produced in hbo max with layoffs, movie and series deletions, and painful cancellations like the batgirl, which has plunged the major and the comics publisher into an unprecedented crisis that has caused panic among creators. As they take steps to future-proof their projects, we now know that Warner only has the money for 3 major releases between now and the end of the year.

Warner Bros. Discovery only has the money to put out 3 new movies before the year is out. The financial situation of the Hollywood studio is very delicate, and the merger with Discovery has led the company to make real economic juggling in order to maintain its calendar of film releases before the end of the year. Beyond the fear they have of Avatar: The Water Sense and your locker, the delays of several of its block buster from DC and the release date changes are motivated by this situation. “There is no denying the problem of no money to market movies that the study is currently facing”comment sources close to the situation.







It is not the only problem, since HBO Max has been seen deleting part of its originals, rejecting projects and modifying its catalog, which will change even more once the merger of streaming platforms is consolidated. Now, as Borys Kit, a journalist at The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery has allocated a budget item for the release of only three new films in 2022, one of them being the controversial Don’t Worry Darlingwhich will be released in theaters on September 23 and which will bring Olivia Wilde back to the direction in a drama starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, which seems to have had a very complicated shoot and in which the actress seems to not promote the film due to disagreements with the filmmaker.

The other great movie will be Black Adam, which will hit theaters on October 21, being one of the most important releases of Warner and the great project of DC Comics for this year. If Dwayne Johnson’s tape as the most powerful antihero in the DC universe does not come to fruition, the major could see his situation considerably aggravated. Finally, the third film for which Warner has earmarked money for its promotion is House Party, which opens on December 9 with a view to success at Christmas. It is unknown if Warner’s situation will stabilize in 2023, once the vicissitudes of the merger with Discovery settle.