WAKANIM, the ‘French Crunchyroll’, has been hacked — Kudasai

The middle OECUF exclusively reported that the anime streaming platform WAKANIMwhich belongs to the group Funimation Global Group, Sony Pictures Television Y aniplex, has been hacked and the information of 6.7 million users has been compromised. In fact, the database was for sale at an unspecified price, and that Crunchyroll It belongs to the same business group.

According to the source, the following information was obtained through the hack: (a) usernames; (b) UUID (Universally Unique Identifier); (c) IP addresses (linked to each device and connections); (d) Email addresses (and whether it is verified or not); (and) Condition; (F) City; (g) Postal Code; (h) Country; (Yo) Telephone numbers; (j) Name and surname; (h) Account type (Free, Premium). There’s no mention of whether passwords were exposed, or users’ credit card information, but It is already confirmed that the database has already been sold.

This is not the first hack that the anime industry has suffered this year, highlighting the one that suffered the main servers of the studios Toei Animation in March of this year. Although it was also a hack, it was a data hijacking and not the sale of the same on the black market, which ended up delaying a series of anime productions, such as new episodes and the premiere of the film. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Japan.

Font: @oecuf0 on Twitter