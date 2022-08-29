VTR celebrates the day of the gamer with a selection of movies based on video games – G5noticias

This Monday, August 29, the “gamers” are internationally celebrated, those fans of video games that vibrate in front of the screens. “Uncharted”, starring Tom Holland and inspired by the game of the same name, heads a lineup of titles specially selected to commemorate this date.

According to a study carried out by the WILD FI agency, the consumption of video games globally increased by 62% during the pandemic and, despite the lack of confidence, the trend has not diminished. In this way, there will be many more than this 2022 will celebrate this August 29 the “Day of the Gamer”, an event born in Spain in 2008.

To commemorate it, VTR makes available to its television customers a series of movies inspired by video games, led by the most recent premiere on HBO Max and VTR +, “Uncharted”, a film starring the popular Tom Holland (“Spiderman”) and Mark Wahlberg (“Boogie Nights”, “Ted”), which is based on the homonymous game series and is about the search for a hidden treasure for 500 years, evoking “Indiana Jones”.

“We know that the gamer community has grown a lot in recent years, so we hope you can take advantage of this opportunity to see or revisit some of the most iconic films of this genre on our VTR+ on-demand platform,” said Cristián Novoa, Content Manager at VTR.

“Mortal Kombat” (2021) is another of the outstanding titles, inspired by the martial arts video games of the same name and that revives this franchise after the films released in the 1990s, although with a better commercial and media reception. specialized criticism.

“Rampage” (2018), starring Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City” (2021), belonging to the survival horror genre, “Ready Player one” (2018) directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and the 3D animated film “Ratchet and Clanck” (2016), are the other films that complete the VTR selection.