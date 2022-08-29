Vicky Martín Berrocal has the empire-cut dress that feels best

There are still a few weeks of summer left and those who take the holidays in September will be looking forward to wearing an outfit wherever they go. That’s why we thought of you when we saw the new empire line dress of Vicky Martin Berrocal. The designer has once again shown us that long or midi black dresses have become her favorite garment for summer evenings. On this occasion, she has been made with a design of Charo Ruiz Ibizathe adlib fashion firm that is rocking it.

Paula Echevarria, Ana Obregonthe Queen Letizia, Sofia Vergara And till Naomi Campbellare just some of the celebrities who have worn their designs. No one can resist his incredible creations. Vicky could not be less, the designer of fashion She is clear about what cuts to choose for her silhouette, so for her holidays in Saint-Tropez she took an outfit from this brand that left us speechless.

Vicky Martín Berrocal’s empire-cut dress enhances the bust

The Empire court It is the one that hugs the lower part of the chest or the upper part of the waist and gives way to an evasé skirt, creating the optical effect of a more stylized silhouette. The Charo Ruiz dress that he chose, he also had a puff sleeve country-style short decorated with guipures that let her body be seen. to the ex-wife of The Cordovan she loves to play with volumes both in the clothes she wears and in the ones she designs. This dress became one of her best outfits of the summer. For her feet, Vicky opted for a flat toe sandals with a shiny detail on the thumb and black straps on the instep.

We have made a selection of other dresses with which you can imitate Vicky’s cut and that also look great on those over 40. Swipe to see the look full of Huelva in the gallery and do not miss a single detail.