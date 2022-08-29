Verstappen’s great performance at the Belgian GP prevented high qualifications for Checo Pérez

We present the reactions of the international press after Red Bull’s 1-2 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

What a great performance he had. Max Verstappen in the Belgian Grand Prixleft with low grades in the international press for Czech Perezdespite the fact that he finished in second place, because they consider that the Mexican, with the same machine, was far from the performance of the Dutchman, who went from fourteenth position to win the race with a wide margin.

The 7.5 of Planet F1 a Czech Perez, is the highest rating the Mexican received for his performance at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit. Said site highlights that the man from Guadalajara recovered second place in the drivers’ championship, but emphasizes the difference he had with Max Verstappen.

“Second place was, of course, the best thing that Perez He could have done in the circumstances, but with the same machinery as Verstappen you have to think he must have been a bit embarrassed to be swept away so easily.

From Italy, motor box qualified to Czech Perez with a 7. The European media was another of those who criticized the actions of the Mexican in the Belgian Grand Prix compared to what his teammate did.

Verstappen and Pérez made it 1-2 for Red Bull in Belgium- Getty Images

“The comparison must be made with the comrade and it is clearly against him. This does not mean that a quiet second place like this deserves a good grade in any case.”

Crashwho rated 7 to Czech Perezcataloged as solid the weekend that the driver from Guadalajara had, but questions the difference that there was in the performance of the Mexican between qualifying and the race.

“Each pilot would have a hard time matching Verstappenso second was the best the Mexican could manage, although the margin in both qualifying and the race was substantial.

Finally, the 6 for Czech Perez by The Race, is the lowest rating for the Mexican. The American media criticized the poor start of the man from Guadalajara, who came out in second place, but fell to fifth place.

“Perez got off to a terrible start and suffered a significant spin as speed increased, relegating him to fifth place. He passed Russell in the race, then reclaimed second place when Hamilton and Alonso clashed. Though he inevitably fell behind Verstappenpassed Sainz in the second season to secure second place.