“United’s offer will come”. Hot hours

The Red Devils will have to put 100 million on the plate for the Nigerian’s card. Confident Mendes

The operation is one of those that are carried out when all the joints go into place. And the pieces of the puzzle in this case are even more numerous since we are talking about the five-time Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo. Time is running out, the gong is set for Thursday at 20 but for the Portuguese champion the track Naples it is more alive than ever. Her agent, the most powerful Jorge Mendes, the architect of the deal himself, he is confident. Nor is the arrival in Manchester of the Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax an obstacle for him: the offer of the United to the president De Laurentiis eventually it will come. On the plate the Red Devils will have to put 100 million for the card Victor Osimhen (Napoli asks for 130), to lend for free Ronaldo, in total rout with Manchester – also on Saturday he started from the bench – and guarantee coverage of 80-85% of his 24 million net salary.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera CR7 he would have already given his green light to transfer to blue, which would also guarantee him the stage of the Champions League. The argument Ronaldo will be a topic on the meeting table that the chairman De Laurentiis, upon returning to Naples, he will have with the ad Chiavelli and the ds Giuntoli.



See also





Naples

Naples already dreams of CR7. Pampa Sosa: “I’d bet on Osimhen, but for now it’s fantasy football”









For Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s number one would also be willing to give up on image rights, a fundamental point in all his transfer market negotiations. In the menu of the blue summit also the farewell of Fabian Ruiz towards the PSG and the arrival at the court of Luciano Spalletti di Keylor Navas. But CR7 will take the whole show. Looking forward to news from England.