Tyler Henry communicated with Sofia Vergara’s brother

Tyler Henry At only 26 years old, he is the medium of the famous, since since he was 10 years old he has presented a gift with clairvoyance and can communicate with people who are no longer on this plane. The first time the gift of Tyler was when he had the ability to predict that his grandmother was going to pass away.

In an interview with the medium, he assured that “When I was going to school, a medium gave me a reading and He told me that at the age of 19 I would start shooting my own TV show, that I would write books and that I would do good, that this would be my vital purpose”and indeed he is now famous for helping celebrities communicate with their loved ones.

It was precisely at the age of 19 when he managed to go to Los Angeles for this nothing more and nothing less than in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, later rising to fame with his own show titled Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. On the other hand, the medium says that his own docuseries on the Netflix platform, ‘Life after death, with Tyler Henry’.

In 2019 Sofía Vergara contacted the famous medium to be able to communicate with her brother Rafael, who passed away in 1998 leaving her little daughter Claudia, who was at all times aware of everything Tyler said, with a surprised expression, Claudia was too young when her father died because of what Tyler said“The best thing you can do to honor your dad is to do everything in your power to live your passion, live your truth.”





He also added saying “He’s going to live through it, he’s going to be with you when you do those things, you’re never going to be alone.”so Sofía assured that she was happy that her niece knew that her father was always with her no matter what, so Claudia assured that “I have never felt alone, ever.” Rafael Vergara used to walk with bodyguards wherever he went, and on June 12, 1997, a truck intercepted them and since he found him without security in an attempted kidnapping, the number of shots in the air ended up taking the life of the eldest. Brothers.