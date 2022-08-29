Two fun movies with Adam Sandler to watch on HBO Max

actor and comedian Adam Sandler has stood out over the years for his comedy films. Throughout her extensive career, she starred in big hits like Spanglish, The Wedding Singer Y intoxicated with love.

Yes ok Sandler It has enjoyed a very good reputation during its beginnings in Saturday night Live and at the beginning of his acting career, today many are divided on the talent of the comedian. In recent years he has participated in somewhat controversial productions due to the quality they presented and the meaningless stories they told. One of the clearest examples is Jack and Jill 2011 in which he plays the two brothers. The film earned him 10 nominations for the Razzie Awards, which honor the worst actors, screenplays, and movies.

In addition, he has been claimed to be surrounded by the same group of actors as Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider Y David Spade and of always making the same old movies without being very funny and with a script that leaves a lot to be desired.

Spade, Sandler, James, Schneider, and Rock in They’re Like Kids. (Source: IMDB)

Beyond his acting career Sandler He has diversified and also decided to try his luck in the world of production. In 1999 he decided to create the production company Happy Madisonname inspired by the movies billy madison Y Happy Gilmoretwo great successes of the actor.

Nowadays Sandler He makes films that border on the absurd, but he has also participated in major productions that earned him good reviews, such as his role in Uncut Gems of the Safdie brothers. That is why to remember the most successful moments of the actor we will mention two films available on HBO Max produced by Happy Madison.

Mr. Deeds’ Inheritance

Who has not imagined becoming a millionaire overnight? In Mr. Deeds’ Inheritance this dream comes true when Deeds, a kind young man from a small town, becomes rich thanks to the inheritance of a distant relative who recently died. The fortune that he left him is very extensive since he owned a chain of communication and Deeds must face the new reality of him as a billionaire.

Deeds and Linda begin to strike up a friendship, but he falls in love with her. (Source: IMDB)

Thanks to this news Deeds arouses the attention of several people, including the journalist Babe Bennett, who wants to become a renowned journalist. She and her partner decide to trick Deeds and pretend to be a normal girl who is romantically interested in him in order to take information from him and turn it into news. And for the moment, his only ally is Emilio Lopez, who will help him navigate this new reality.

It is a premise that allows Sandler shine like Deeds for his sympathy, charisma and humility, he is not the busy and angry character we were used to. On the other hand, he is accompanied by a great cast, has Winona Ryder, John Turturro Y Peter Gallagher. It is a great option to watch the family night and enjoy the good times of the beloved actor.

mad with rage

This film is one of the actor’s best and has the company of one of the best actors of our time, Jack Nicholson. In mad with rage Sandler plays Dave Buznik, an executive with some angry outbursts, but after a misunderstanding he is forced to attend outgoing doctor Buddy Rydell’s therapy sessions. From there, things will get complicated between the two characters since they will have to live together for a long time to be able to deal with Dave, who is completely disgusted with the idea.

In turn, Dave lives a very stressed life because he tries to advance in his career and his boss does not value him as he would like. Regarding his private life, he is in a relationship with the charming Linda, with whom he wants to formalize his meeting. All of these aspects of his life will be turned upside down with the arrival of Buddy and his somewhat questionable methods.

Jack Nicholson he is definitely the one who shines in all his scenes, while Sandler He accompanies him very well as the repressed and dissatisfied man with his life who must deal with his anger issues. They also complement the cast Marisa Tomei, John Turturro Y Luis Guzman.

