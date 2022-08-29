TV Guide Tuesday 30 August 2022 tonight’s programs, movies on TV

– Advertising –

TV Guide Tuesday 30 August 2022 films, shows and TV series

What’s on TV tonight? There TV Guide Tuesday 30 August 2022, starting with the first 9 channels and then continuing with free-to-air and pay TV series, films and entertainment. On Rai 1 it is time for romantic films, with A Dream for you, on Canale 5 the film Buongiorno Papà while on Italia 1 space for the Champions League with the return of Dinamo Kiev – Benfica. On Rai 2 the replica of the Brignano show I would like you only one hour.

Rai 1

18:45 Chain reaction

8:00 pm Tg1

20:35 Techetechetè

21:30 Forever my girlfriend

In Saint Augustine, Louisiana, Josie is left at the altar by her fiancé, Liam. Eight years later, Liam is now a successful country singer, a star. The day after a concert, Liam learns that Mason, one of his wedding witnesses and his best friend, has died in a car accident. Liam decides to stop the tour and returns to St. Augustine for Mason’s funeral. There he discovers that Josie has a seven year old daughter, Billy, and that he is her father ..

23:20 Door to Door (inside Tg1)

Rai 2

7:00 pm Hawaii Five-0

19:40 Blue Bloods

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2Post

21:20 I would like you only one hour – R

22:45 Help I have a doubt

Rai3

19:30 Tg R

8:00 pm Blob

20:20 The joy of music

20:40 The Horse and the Tower

20:50 A Place in the Sun

21:25 White paper

00:00 Night line

Channel 5

18:45 Come on another one

8:00 pm TG5

20:35 Paperissima Sprint

21:35 The Mantis 1 × 01-02 1st tv

23:40 Tg5

Italy 1

18:30 Open Studio

19:30 NCIS 1 × 19

19:50 NCIS New Orleans 2 × 08

21:25 Fast & Furious

First chapter of the adrenaline-pumping saga, between roar of engines and clandestine races. Vin Diesel is Dom Toretto, racing ace and Paul Walker the O’Conner agent.

23:30 Truth or Dare – Movie

Network 4

19:40 Love storm 1st Tv

20:30 Summer countercurrent

21:30 Out of the core

1:00 The shark 4

La7

18:00 Father Brown

8:00 pm TgLa7

20:30 On air

23:15 Dark Blue World – Film

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:05 4 Restaurants

20:20 4 hotels

21:30 Crystal Hell

The inauguration party is taking place on the top level of a 138-story high crystal tower. until a short circuit.

23:20 Ice storm

Nine (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Cash or Trash

20:20 Deal With It – Play the game

21:25 Former

Between Christmas and Valentine’s Day, six couples are challenged by the reappearance of the various exes. A comedy without quirks and uncertainties.

23:45 Milan Palermo the return



TV Guide Tuesday 30 August 2022 Series and Movies on TV

Among the TV series tonight on TV, the reruns of Harrow on Top Crime and on Giallo the reruns of The Mysteries of Brokenwood. On Sky channels it continues Das Boot 3 and comes back in reply Transplant. Among the movies tonight on TV on Tuesday 2 August there is a lot in the works, read the list below.

The TV series in the clear

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 The Devil’s Watches 1 × 01-02

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) at 21:20 Yellow (ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 The Mysteries of Brokenwood 7 × 01

(ch. 38 dtt and Tivùsat 167 Sky) at 21:10 7 × 01 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt and TivùSat 168 Sky) at 9.15 pm Harrow 3 × 01-02 1st tv

The Sky TV Series

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Paradise 1 × 03-04



(ch. 109 sat and 455 dtt pay) at 9.15 pm Sky Series (ch. 112) 9.15 pm Transplant 1 × 07-08

(ch. 112) 9.15 pm 1 × 07-08 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) 9.15 pm Family Lawyers 2 × 09-10

Free-to-air movies

20 (ch. 20 dtt and TivùSat 151 Sky) at 21:10 The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Sequel to Insurgent, set in a dystopian future. Tris and Quattro will face a new, increasingly terrifying order.

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) at 21:20 Captive State

In a Chicago that, like the rest of the planet, has lived under alien occupation for nine years, Gabriel finds his brother believed dead and joins him in the resistance against extraterrestrials, who call themselves “Legislators” and who leave humans make their living while in the subsoil they exploit all the natural resources of the Earth.

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) at 9.15 pm The great path

In 1878 a group of 300 Cheyennes escaped from an Oklahoma reservation to reach the land of their ancestors in Wyoming.

Rai 5 (ch 23 dtt, 13 Tivùsat) at 9.15 pm Tonya

The incredible true story of Tonya Harding, ice skater who rose to international prominence not only for her sporting skills, but also for her involvement in the attack on her colleague Nancy Kerrigan, in January 1994.

Rai Movie (call 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) at 21:10 Happy Birthday Mr Grape

After the death of his father, Gilbert took care of his little brother Arnie, handicapped who has the habit of climbing a dangerous tower, his sisters and his mother, who became obese from widowhood and never leaves the house. Gilbert works in a drugstore and his life goes on with great difficulty in the town of Endora in Iowa, until Betty, the girl who will change his life, arrives.

Sky (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) at 9.15 pm Guess who

Percy Jones wants the perfect husband for his gorgeous daughter Theresa. When the girl invites her boyfriend, Simon Green, to dinner to introduce her to her parents, things could be more complicated than expected …

Twentyseven (ch. 27 dtt and Tivùsat 158 ​​Sky) at 21:10 Something personal

Oscar nomination for best song for this intense performance by R. Redford and M. Pfeiffer. An aspiring journalist falls in love with her mentor

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) at 21:10 Miracle on 34th street

Hired by Macy’s in New York to play Santa Claus, Kris Kringle claims to be really one. They take it

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt and Tivùsat 327 Sky) at 21:10 Vip

At the most important social party of the year, everyone lies in search of love, but the return to reality is inevitable.

Italy 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 9.15 pm The Scorpion King

Spin-off of the series The Mummy. In 3000 BC, in Gomorrah, the nomadic tribes ally themselves against a common enemy: the evil tyrant Memnon.

Movies on Sky

Sky Cinema One (ch. 301) 9.15 pm Long live Italy

Struck by sudden dementia, a senator loses all inhibitions and can no longer lie (ITA 2012)

Cinema Two (ch. 302) 9.15 pm Beautiful Minds

The value of friendship in a film on the road. Two men, alone and very different, find themselves traveling on a hearse to the south of France with a new lightness in their hearts (FRA 2021)

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) 9.15 pm The Scorpion King

Dwayne Johnson on an exotic desert tribe adventure. In the year 3000 BC, nomadic peoples unite to defeat the evil tyrant Memnon (GER / USA 2002)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) at 21:00 Stuart little – A smart mouse

A little mouse becomes the mascot of the Little family, unleashing the anger of the cat who will try in every way to get rid of it (GER / USA 1999)

Cinema Action (ch. 305) at 21:00 Bastards of war

Luke Goss, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell and Mickey Rourke in action during the Second World War. A handful of maladjusted soldiers are charged with infiltrating the Nazis (USA 2015)

Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) at 21:00 Open Water 3 Cage Dive

Third chapter of the saga populated by ferocious sharks. Three friends, creators of an extreme reality show, dive in to shoot a dangerous video and face the voracious sharks (AUS 2017)

Romance cinema (ch. 307) at 21:00 The Viceroy’s Palace

Gillian Anderson in a historical drama. In 1947, after centuries of British rule, India is preparing to become independent in a climate of ethnic and religious contrasts (GBR 2017)

Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) at 21:00 Machine Gun Preacher

Marc Forster directs Gerard Butler and Michelle Monaghan in a drama based on a true story. Released from prison, a former drug dealer leaves for a missionary trip to Sudan (USA 2011)

Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) at 21:00 The Mask

Jim Carrey and newcomer Cameron Diaz in a comedy based on the comic of the same name. A shy banker wears an ancient wooden mask and undergoes a metamorphosis of his personality (USA 1994)

TV Guide Tuesday 30 August 2022 Shows, Sports and documentaries on TV

La5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) 9.10 pm Yoga Radio Bruno Estate

(ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat and 159 Sky) 9.10 pm Yoga Radio Bruno Estate Real Time (ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Love has no age 1st tv

(ch. 31 dtt and TivùSat 160 Sky) at 21:20 Love has no age 1st tv Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Focus Nature A perfect world 1st tv

(ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) 9.15 pm Focus Nature A perfect world 1st tv DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Nudes and Raw 1st tv

(ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) 9.15 pm Nudes and Raw 1st tv Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 21:15 Happy Evening

(ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 21:15 Happy Evening Sky One (ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 4 Hotel

(ch. 108 Sat and 455 dtt pay) 9.15 pm 4 Hotel Art (ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm King Arthur between myth and legend

(ch. 120/400 Sky) 9.15 pm King Arthur between myth and legend Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The drug empire

(ch. 122/402) 9.15 pm The drug empire Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Hurricane

(ch. 124/404) 9.15 pm Hurricane Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) 9:00 pm Business in the dark 1st TV + Family business

(ch. 127 Sky) 9:00 pm Business in the dark 1st TV + Family business MTV (Ch. 131 Sky) at 21:10 Siesta Key + 22:10 The Challenge Vendettas 31 × 08 1a Tv

(Ch. 131 Sky) at 21:10 Siesta Key + 22:10 The Challenge Vendettas 31 × 08 1a Tv Red shrimp (ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 This land is my land 1st tv

(ch. 133 Sky) 21:00 This land is my land 1st tv Sky Sport One 8.40pm Southampton – Chelsea

8.40pm Southampton – Chelsea Sport Football 21:00 Leeds – Everton

