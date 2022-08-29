Tony Stark returns to MIT – News Technology – Technology
The actor was visiting the University’s McGovern Institute.
Twitter @Robert Downey Jr.
The actor Robert Downey jr was watching the technological miracles that scientists develop.
July 28, 2022, 05:20 PM
Tony Stark, the man behind the superhero Iron Man, who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at age 17, returned to his Alma Mater, or well the actor did Robert Downey jr who brought the character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The visit was made known through a photo on Twitter, where the McGovern Institute told its followers that the actor attended MIT for the launch of the Yang Center for Bionics and also to witness the work being done in the laboratories of the academic center.
Additionally, Robert Downey jr wrote: “Thanks to Hugh Herr and the K. Lisa Yang Bionics Center, I am witnessing REAL WORLD TECHNOLOGICAL MIRACLES that will affect countless lives in ways previously unimaginable.”
He also indicated that: “It is an honor and a privilege to be a member of the Executive Advisory Board, and I am excited to make you part of this heroic journey towards a brighter future.The actor wrote on his Twitter account.
It’s an honor and a privilege to be an Executive Advisory Board member, and I’m excited to make y’all part of this heroic journey to a brighter future.
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) July 28, 2022
