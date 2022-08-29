Tony Stark returns to MIT – News Technology – Technology

close


close

Robert Downey JR at MIT

The actor was visiting the University’s McGovern Institute.

Photo:

Twitter @Robert Downey Jr.

The actor was visiting the University’s McGovern Institute.

The actor Robert Downey jr was watching the technological miracles that scientists develop.

Tony Stark, the man behind the superhero Iron Man, who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at age 17, returned to his Alma Mater, or well the actor did Robert Downey jr who brought the character to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The visit was made known through a photo on Twitter, where the McGovern Institute told its followers that the actor attended MIT for the launch of the Yang Center for Bionics and also to witness the work being done in the laboratories of the academic center.

(You can read: How superior will the A16 chip in the iPhone 14 be compared to the previous ones?)

Additionally, Robert Downey jr wrote: “Thanks to Hugh Herr and the K. Lisa Yang Bionics Center, I am witnessing REAL WORLD TECHNOLOGICAL MIRACLES that will affect countless lives in ways previously unimaginable.”

(More news: Reveal details of Grand Theft Auto VI: a female protagonist and Vice City)

He also indicated that: “It is an honor and a privilege to be a member of the Executive Advisory Board, and I am excited to make you part of this heroic journey towards a brighter future.The actor wrote on his Twitter account.

You can also read:

TikTok accounts that can be of great help for students

Tutorial and tricks for Stray, the feline video game

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker