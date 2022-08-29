Tony Scott: 5 Best Movies

Worn red cap, safari style vest and cigar between the lips. Loved point blank by Quentin Tarantinospiritual guide for pupils like Michael Bay or Joe Carnahan and reviled film after film by critics. The British Tony Scott (1944-2012) was an unstoppable outsider who never took Hollywood seriously and surrounded himself with trusted collaborators – his favorite actor, Denzel Washingtonthe director of photography Dan Mindelthe composer Harry Gregson-Williams or the fitter Christian Wagner– to give us escape cinema that was pure kinetic force.

Educated in art and experienced in television commercials, like his brother Ridley, his mentor, he was one of those responsible for the aesthetic revolution of the popcorn cinema of the eighties: the one that contained the most sexy stars, MTV DNA and bands catchy sounds. This is the top five that we present in honor of his figure. And no, he’s not top gun (1986): the most stimulating and true to himself Scott –thug, rebellious, wild, also imperfect–, is far from the sunset filter-saturated blockbusters that made producers don simpson Y Jerry Bruckheimer in the kings of supercharged blockbuster.

1. Revenge (Revenge), 1990

Bitter, rough and even peckinpanian. Kevin Costner Y madeleine stowe they are two vermin in heat in this telenovela about the destructive power of passionate love, one of Scott’s favorite themes, framed in the Vallarta Port wildest and most hostile, magnificently photographed by the operator Jeffrey L Kimball. Scott took this story based on a novel by Jim Harrison as something personal, so he did not hesitate to put all the meat on the grill in Mexico, where these two beautiful bodies risk their skins by rubbing it until it burns.

A project whose development was riddled with setbacks, delays and changes of hands, which could have been Costner’s first behind-the-scenes film. he didn’t allow it ray starkthe head of the film production company, raster Movies. He considered that the star, who would win 7 Oscars in 1991 for Dances with Wolves, was not yet ready to direct. He also did not allow hans zimmerwhich already had some titles behind him, was in charge of the soundtrack due to his inexperience.

He opted for Jack Nitzsche, whose work detracts from Scott’s images. This always considered that it was not a type of film related to Stark, producer of the old school. After crashing at the box office – it was the first serious flop for both Costner and Scott – he promised the filmmaker that he would let him cut his own version of him, but he retired without keeping his word. In 2007, three years after his death, Scott let off steam by releasing his director’s cut in domestic format: shorter, violent and horny.

Image from ‘Revenge’ cinemania

2. The Last Boy Scout (1991)

My friend Tony would not have liked us to include this title, the worst professional experience of his life. Bruce Willis cemented in these years his fame as a cretin on the set and the explosive and despotic producer Joel Silver he exercised absolute control over every aspect of his films no matter how small. He made life impossible for him by continuously changing the scenes and the dialogues of the expensive script of the quoted Shane Blackfor which Warner had paid a record $1,750,000 and which he was forced to rewrite over and over again.

The real drama came in the editing room: after filming meters and meters of celluloid, there was no way to find the story, and the editors paraded through the editing room until the arrival of Stuart Baird, Silver’s henchman, who got a satisfactory cut for the studio. The film did not meet anyone’s expectations, but its fame grew thanks to the video store and television showings.

the last boy scout It is not up to the talent of those involved: editing problems are evident in key sequences and visual reluctance becomes evident as the footage progresses. In spite of everything, we are facing an acidic neo-noir that goes beyond the canons of Hollywood, with a Bruce Willis more Hustonian than ever, a script –or rather, the remains of an original script– that spits out very abrasive lines and characters as charismatic and unfriendly.

Image from ‘The Last Boy Scout’ cinemania

3. Love at close range (1993)

A Quentin Tarantinowho was starting to make a living as a script doctor – uncredited script editor/corrector – visited the set of The Last Boy Scout and convinced Scott’s assistant to read two of his originals: Reservoir Dogs Y point blank love. She was excited about it, and her boss even more: she wanted to direct both of them. Tarantino reserved the first, which would become his debut. The second was awarded to the English. Scott completely fell in love with Alabama (Patricia Arquette) Y Clarence (Christian Slater)two innocent souls in a rotten world who must test their purity if they want to stay together.

You can see in each shot that our man was clever enough not to be devoured by Tarantino’s dialogues and enjoy like a child telling the passionate story of these two naive geeks who blow up Hollywood from within, claiming the authenticity of their love of cinema against the self-righteousness of the industry. The film not only exudes vitality and freshness, it also exudes a tenderness –and viscerality– hitherto unheard of in the forceful Scott. To him, the mecca of cinema seemed like Comanche territory and this is his particular reckoning after past experiences.

3. The fire of revenge (2004)

Scott gets the point of the first years of the 21st century with two audiovisual trips: beat the devil (2002), his contribution in The Hirea miniseries of 8 shorts signed by first division directors –Wong Karwai either Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrituamong others – for BMW with production of David FincherY Agent Orange (2004), for Amazon. They are sketches of the new visual finish with which Scott experiments: he seeks to enhance the physical dimension of the action and dismember it through photography and montage. He would apply everything he had learned to get rid of a thorn that had been stuck in him for 17 years: The fire of revengehis desired adaptation of the novel by A. J. Quinnellwhich he was unable to film in 1987 –Bala armorada, directed by Elie Chouraqui– because the producers felt it was too green for the job.

Denzel Washington in ‘The Fire of Vengeance’ cinemania

Once again, this is an impossible love story that he likes so much: the one that blossoms in Mexico City between a deranged former CIA agent turned bodyguard, John Creasy –crazy, obvious, embodied by Denzel Washington– and a girl from a wealthy family, Lupita – a portentous Dakota Fanning– your client. It is a film in conflict, like the soul of its protagonist: written by brian helgeland –LA Confidential (Curtis Hanson, 1997)– is divided into two parts, one intimate and the other brutal. An emotional charge emanates from the tension between the two that Scott expresses by testing textures, squeezing colors, playing with light aberrations, turning the montage into an aggressive collage in movement with an overwhelming sound design and an iconoclastic musical selection.

4. Dominoes (2005)

Yes, maybe the look of Domino and his baited and hysterical tone can get on your nerves – which is part of his charm. Also its debts -stylistic and plot- with that bilious hallucination that is Natural Born Killers (Oliver Stone, 1994), are obvious, but it has more than enough values ​​to be among the best of our beloved filmmaker, full of this work.

Apart from shooting with his 6 usual cameras, he took the visual tricks of The Fire of Vengeance to the limit, both in his own camera and in the laboratory, like a good craftsman: he used different photographic emulsions, inverted color negative, crank cameras, exposures multiple etc Everything that was needed to achieve what he defined as “enhanced reality”, a virtuous mix of sensations that crush your retinas at a devilish pace. Join this family of misfits on a meth trip on an ego trip that will last until the bullets run out.

Tony Scott with Keira Knightley in ‘Domino’ cinemania

For the first time in his career, he gives the leading role to a real woman: Domino Harvey -one of the best roles of Keira Knightley–, girl disgusted with the posh world that her talented, famous and rich parents –the English actor Laurence Harvey and the Vogue supermodel Paulene Stone– they offered him on a platter. In the early 1990s, at just 19 years old, he left beverly hills to become a bounty hunter and work alongside two other gunslingers. For Domino, those years were the happiest of her short life: she had a gift for hunting human beings and she did not hesitate to use it to feel alive and free. We can consider Domino beside The fire of revengeScott’s creative pinnacle.

5. Unstoppable (2010)

If we could cut a movie into pieces, fifth place in this top of the tops would correspond to the first hour and a half of Deja vu (2006). The latest collaboration between Scott and his lead producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is an original science fiction barrabasada that enjoys the organic style of the director and catches from the second one. Too bad that as this story of necrophilous fun amour progresses with travel in space-time it deflates until it ends up in more conventional channels.

So we close this best of the best with a merchandise without a driver at full speed, a kilometer long and filled to the brim with chemical products – beware: it bellows like a beast – that threatens to derail and cause a catastrophe. Two operatives from another convoy, veteran and sensible Frank –Denzel Washington– and the inexperienced and impulsive Will –Chris Pine–, they will manage to try to stop it.

Image of ‘Unstoppable’ cinemania

Unstoppable (2010) was the last thing that Scott left us. A film with a minimal plot and a working class hero spirit of just over an hour and a half that works as the quintessence of his cinema, the maximum refinement of his style: it is pure rhythm, speed and dynamism. He gives what he promises, nothing is left over or lacking. His total absence of pretensions and ambitions rounds off the perfection of this nervous film propelled by an inexhaustible desire to offer great entertainment.

As a child Tony Scott wanted to be a rock star; As a young man he dreamed of being a painter. From the crudeness of the first vocation and the delicacy of the second, an irresistible and irreplaceable cinema emerged: top-notch movies with flesh-and-bone characters and material images of sound and fury.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations in your email every Friday? Sign up for our Newsletter.