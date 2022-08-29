Three inmates charged in prison death of mobster ‘Whitey’ Bulger

Three prisoners were charged this Thursday in the death of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger in October 2018 when he was in a high-security prison in West Virginia (USA), where he had been transferred a few hours earlier.

Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia filed a conspiracy charge to commit murder against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55; Paul J. “Pauly” DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36.

“Whitey” Bulger, 89 years old in 2018, and who was immortalized by actor Jack Nicholson in the film “The Departed” by Martin Scorsese, was the Irish mob boss in Boston in the 70s and 80s.

During those decades, the Bulger gang, centered in South Boston, and their Italian mob rivals, with connections in New York, staged a bloody battle for control of the city in scenes that are now relived at the trial in Boston.

fled from boston

Bulger fled Boston in 1994 and remained hidden for 16 years in a simple apartment in Santa Monica (California), a wealthy city in Los Angeles County on the Pacific coast, along with his partner, Catherine Greig.

Given the difficulties in locating it, federal agents focused on Greig’s whereaboutsknown for her passion for cosmetic surgery, who was finally discovered in 2011 accompanied by Bulger, who had changed her name.

In 2013, Bulger was sentenced to two life sentences for 11 murders. committed during his years leading the “Winter Hill Gang,” which controlled much of the city’s drug-dealing, extortion, and illegal gambling business.

the gangster was Fugitive from US Justice for over 16 years and was listed alongside terrorist Osama bin Laden on the most wanted list.