Thor love and thunder full movie in Latin Spanish online for free: premiere on Disney Plus | Thor love and thunder on Disney + on September 8, 2022 | Thor 4, Cuevana, Pelisplus | Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Marvel, UCM | streaming

Thor returned to theaters with “Love and thunder”, his fourth solo film. This new adventure for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by Taika Waititi and, although it had large doses of action and comedy, as well as exciting post-credits scenes, the fandom was divided again as it was with “Ragnarok”. Even so, many are eager to see the plot in DisneyPlus.

Luckily for you, the streamer has already made the premiere of the tape official on the platform. Through its official Twitter, the service has confirmed that “Thor 4″ can be seen online on September 8 which coincides with the Disney Plus Day celebrations.

Within everything, there is a question that looms on the horizon: Is it worth giving play? Here are more details about the feature film starring Chris Hemsworth.

What is it about?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” shows us the son of Odin on a journey of inner peace. However, his spiritual retreat is interrupted by hat‘The Butcher of Gods’ (Christian Bale), the fearsome villain who seeks the extinction of the beings once sworn to protect the world.

To combat the threat, the Asgardian enlists the help of his ex-girlfriend. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now wields the magical hammer Mjolnir, and from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), king of New Asgard.

Is it worth watching “Thor: love and thunder”?

“In some respects, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ feels like a rehash of ‘Ragnarok,’ but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU,” says the Rotten Tomatoes consensus. .

The specialized portal has given it an approval of 65%. This places the film as the one with the lowest rating in the God of Thunder saga, compared to its predecessors: “Thor 1″ (77%), “Thor: the dark world” (66%) and “Ragnarok” (93%). ).

Rating for “Thor: love and thunder” on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes capture

These are some of the comments of the journalists quoted on the RT website.

Adam Kempenaar – Filmspotting

“For a movie seemingly made for the sole purpose of inserting as many lame jokes per minute as possible while employing a healthy dose of vivid color and GNR (Gun ‘N’ Roses) hits, ‘Love and Thunder’ is surprisingly lethargic” .

Jason Escamilla – EskimoTV

“‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is just a mediocre love story crammed into a mediocre superhero action movie.”

William Bibbiani – Critically Acclaimed Podcast

“He brings up a lot of interesting ideas and in the end does almost nothing with them.”