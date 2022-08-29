This would have been Doctor Strange with Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman

Doctor Strange is one of the most popular characters the MCU has. This year the sorcerer presented his second film, leaving the way open for a third installment and even more crossovers with other Marvel characters. Although the sorcerer’s first appearance was in 2016, it comes to light that there were plans to bring it to the screen much earlier and having the director William of the Bull and the writer Neil Gaman.

the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz had as a guest the person in charge of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman. The writer talked about the success the Netflix series is going through and how despite all the positive numbers, there’s little chance of a sequel. During the talk, the writer touched on a little-known subject, the film of Doctor Strange he had thought and with Guillermo del Toro in the director’s chair.

Del Toro and Gaiman’s Strange was going to be completely different.

In 2007 Marvel Studios had complications to carry out the films of the superheroes that it had in its possession. Hombre de Hierro he was the first to leave. Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr.’s film was such a hit that it not only helped the studio get ahead, but was also the foundation stone for the entire MCU. The studio wanted at that time to bring several more characters, such as Doctor Strange, but they changed the strategy.

Gaiman revealed that he was in talks with Kevin Feige to bring Strange to the screen, with him writing and Blade 2 set to direct. According to Gaiman, his idea for the sorcerer was to set it in the late 1920s and early 1930s, showing an alcoholic Strange, aimless but out of time, and on a mission that would return him to the Arena.

“So the idea is that (Strange) went through all the training to become the world’s greatest wizard, maybe in his early ’30s, late ’20s, and he’s been living in Greenwich Village for 90 years looking the same. instead, and no one really notices. We just liked that idea, and he would have been out of time. But other than that, he would have been kind of Steve Ditko (the character’s creator) because, you know, that’s the best thing.Gaiman detailed.

Marvel wasn’t sold on the story for the character, so they scrapped the idea. For Gaiman, the path that Strange took with the direction of Scott Derrickson was the best.

What do you say, would you have liked to see Doctor Strange by Guillermo and Neil?

