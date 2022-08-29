This would have been Doctor Strange with Guillermo del Toro and Neil Gaiman

Doctor Strange is one of the most popular characters the MCU has. This year the sorcerer presented his second film, leaving the way open for a third installment and even more crossovers with other Marvel characters. Although the sorcerer’s first appearance was in 2016, it comes to light that there were plans to bring it to the screen much earlier and having the director William of the Bull and the writer Neil Gaman.

the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz had as a guest the person in charge of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman. The writer talked about the success the Netflix series is going through and how despite all the positive numbers, there’s little chance of a sequel. During the talk, the writer touched on a little-known subject, the film of Doctor Strange he had thought and with Guillermo del Toro in the director’s chair.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker