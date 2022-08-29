Adult content platforms have a base price of more than 100 pesos.

It is estimated that the social network has just over 80,000 creators with subscription plans.

An average content creator can earn just over 111 thousand pesos a year in Mexico.

For several years now, the platforms digital have positioned themselves as one of the main sources of income for millions of creatives digitalthis thanks to the great reach that they can have and the commercial relations that the influencer marketing they can generate; however, in recent months the number of users and content creators within the platform onlyfanswho manage to generate great fortunes in short periods of timesome with up to three different accounts, so now it has been revealed how much one of the main content creators earns.

Today, it is estimated that just over 97 percent of active Internet users in Mexico consume some type of content streamingwho spend just over an hour and 26 minutes daily connected to the different platforms, a figure that shows the growing popularity of video entertainment consumption.

For consumers, this reflects strong spending on a monthly basis., since, on average, the cost of the different platforms such asNetflix, Spotify, Disney plus, among others, around 300 pesoswhile access to other platforms such as, OnlyFans or Fansly, set a base fee of at least 5 dollars (just over 100 pesos).

OnlyFans; this wins a world top content creator, with up to three accounts

Content creation is one of the main sources of income for digital content creators, so much so that, according to talent.com, it is estimated that an average creative can earn just over 111 thousand pesos annually, figure that can grow exponentially due to advertising collaborations, gifts and donations that users usually give to creatives, generating large sums of money, as he points out, Bryce Adams, who warns that he went from earning $62 in one night to $6.5 million in just over a year.

@fitbryceadamswhat position would I play? 🤔♬ original sound – Bryce Adams

According to the content creator, she invests about 80 hours a week in the platform, in addition to managing three different accounts, in which she offers content depending on the subscription plan, since the first and most expensive round the 24 dollars a month, while its medium plan is offered for a cost of just over 6 dollars, In addition to having a free subscription plan, in which it ensures that the offer is constant, with the intention that users acquire a subscription from one of their other accounts.

The content creator had, in 2021, a user base of more than 480 thousand fans, adding just over 7.9 million likes and generating earnings of over 4.7 million dollars; however, nowadays, Bryce records earnings of more than 6.5 million dollarswith approximately 300 published videos and a team of 10 people.

In Mexico the content creator Karely has positioned itself as one of the users of onlyfans who earns the most within the platform. The Mexican has 435 publications, 86 videos and more than 102 thousand followers, this within two different accounts, with a monthly subscription cost of 16 and 25 dollars, generating earnings of more than 500 thousand pesos per month.

For users and content creators, knowing the income of those who have positioned themselves within the platforms helps them to analyze the wide field of opportunities and risks that they can access by seeking media virality.

Now read:

Goku and Vegeta are coming soon to Fortnite

Fortnite raises millionaire amount that will allocate to Ukraine

For International Women’s Day, Fortnite prepares this activation

The Rock surprises gamers in the final event of Fortnite; this is what they expect from Chapter 3