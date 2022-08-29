This week debuts “Lord of the Rings” and “Honk for Jesus”

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in the comedy “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”, which will be presented in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, September 2. Brown plays Hall’s husband and the pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in need of a comeback after a scandal. It is the directorial debut of Adamma Ebo and previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. “Jurassic World: Dominion” (“Jurassic World Dominion”) also opens on Peacock on Friday.

It is the third and reportedly final installment in the “Jurassic World” series and includes cast members from the original “Jurassic Park” movie Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who are joined by new talent including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Although it’s not the best movie of the bunch, it does have some good moments, especially when DeWanda Wise is on screen.

Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2.pic.twitter.com/TEXeaa1gVP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTronPrime) August 23, 2022

— In 1976, Maurice Flitcroft, a shipyard crane operator, entered the British Open without having played golf and had the worst qualifying round in the tournament’s history. His story takes a whimsical upbeat turn in “The Phantom of the Open,” starring Mark Rylance as Maurice and Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean. The film will be available on video on demand starting Tuesday, August 30. Reviewing it for the AP, Jocelyn Noveck wrote that “the actual footage of Maurice towards the end of the film is truly riveting and hints that Flitcroft’s story may not have been as kind as the one we just saw. But it’s hard to deny that it’s been a tremendously enjoyable 18 holes.”

— Also available on video on demand, the documentary “Explorer” arrives Tuesday, August 30, reviewing the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, whom the Guinness Book of Records called “the world’s greatest living explorer.” That was in 1984 and according to his website, he remains the only man alive to have traveled around the surface of the polar circle. At 78, Fiennes becomes more reflective than ever in director Matthew Dyas’s film.

MUSIC

— Yungblud has new music, but you probably already know this if you’ve seen some of ESPN’s coverage of the new season of college football — his single “The Emperor” was chosen by the network as the official anthem of the season. Yungblud said that he wrote the song when he was 17 “as a burst of unfiltered energy that he knew would have its moment one day.” The musician will release his self-titled album, his third studio album, on Friday, September 2, which includes previously released singles such as “The Funeral”, “Memories” (with Willow) and “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today”.

Follow these steps and you too can be ✨reborn✨ pic.twitter.com/K2TLKCQP1K — Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (@honkforjesus) August 27, 2022

— Thrash metal stars Megadeth get a little emotional for their next project. The band will release their 16th studio album, “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!” on Friday, September 2, and fans can watch the 7-minute “Night Stalkers: Chapter II,” the latest installment in a multi-short film about the band’s beleaguered mascot, Vic Rattlehead. One of the songs on the new album is “Soldier On!” and bandleader Dave Mustaine said she’s inspired after “realizing that you need to get out of a relationship that’s very toxic, and how difficult it can be to start down that road.”

TV

— An epic prequel battle is about to begin. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) debuts worldwide on Friday, September 2 on Amazon Prime Video, very shortly after “House of the Dragon” HBO, which takes place two centuries before “Game of Thrones.” The Amazon series takes place an entire era before the events of JRR Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” novels, with an evil threat over peaceful Middle-earth. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this duel will be, for now “House of the Dragon” left a high mark for its viewers: Almost 10 million people watched the premiere, making it the best in HBO history. Amazon has boasted before that its promotional ad for “The Rings of Power,” aired during Super Bowl LVI, is the most-watched trailer in the game’s history.

— The quartet of friends and associates known as The Try Guys have garnered quite a following on YouTube with their humorous and rare willingness to venture into uncharted (to them) culinary waters. Now they’re bringing that approach to television with “No-Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys,” in which Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang visit restaurants in Nashville; The Angels; Charleston, South Carolina; Atlanta; and Santa Barbara, California, to make each establishment’s famous dish, but without following instructions. The series begins Wednesday on the Food Network and will be available to stream on discovery+.

— Lynn Elber