This was the appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards

For some days there had been speculation about the possible appearance of Johnny Depp in the MTV Video Music Awardssomething that finally happened during the night of Sunday, August 28 during the award ceremony.

Although the actor was not present during the celebration, his face digitally appeared on the Man in the Moon helmet floating above the stage. “And you know what? She needed the job,” he says. Depp. “Hey VMA, let’s get back to the fucking music, okay?” He is heard saying in another of his appearances.

Johnny Depp’s face appeared on the astronaut’s helmet digitally

In addition to his appearance at the awards, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He also shared a video on his Instagram account. “I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need,” he says as he continues to hover as Man in the Moon.

The reappearance of Johnny Depp in the mainstream coincides with the verdict of the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In June, the Fairfax County, Virginia jury concluded that the actress defamed her husband in the column she had published in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she defined herself as ” victim of domestic violence”.

From then on, the 59 year old interpreter he got back on track to try to get his artistic career back on track. At the beginning of July he accompanied guitarist Jeff Beck on his tour of Europe, returning to the stage. She even announced the release of a new album called 18.

Currently, Depp is in the middle of filming the period film Jeanne duBarry where he plays King Louis VX of France. This will be one of the actor’s first roles in front of cameras since the premiere of Minamata in 2020.

Weeks ago it was confirmed that Johnny is also preparing to return behind the scenes, as it was announced that he will direct a biographical film about Amadeo Modigliani. It will bear the title of Modigliani and will be produced by Al Pacino.

