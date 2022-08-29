This was the appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards

For some days there had been speculation about the possible appearance of Johnny Depp in the MTV Video Music Awardssomething that finally happened during the night of Sunday, August 28 during the award ceremony.

Although the actor was not present during the celebration, his face digitally appeared on the Man in the Moon helmet floating above the stage. “And you know what? She needed the job,” he says. Depp. “Hey VMA, let’s get back to the fucking music, okay?” He is heard saying in another of his appearances.

