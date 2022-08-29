This new method can make your Wi-Fi connection at home stronger than ever

The walls of your house may no longer be a problem for connectivity in the future.

Having to use different types of gadgets to improve the internet connection or use an old router as a repeater could be solutions of the past in a short time. A team of researchers of the Vienna University of Technology and the University of Rennes, in an article published in the prestigious digital media Nature, have found a way to allow the wifi signal of the routers walk through the walls with greater success, which would mean a revolution on the modern communication.

A new method can improve the home Wi-Fi signal

We have already told you, previously, what are the 10 objects that block the internet signal at home, with walls being one of the great impediments to the distribution of Wi-Fi at home. The research that we mentioned in the previous paragraph has shown how an anti-reflective coating could allow the signal to pass through walls with little problem. Stefan Rotter, a professor at the Institute for Theoretical Physics in Vienna, states that:

You can think of it like the anti-reflective coating on glasses. You add an extra layer to the surface of the lenses and allow light to pass better than before to your eyes, reducing reflection.

To perform the experiment which has led to this solution, the researchers used microwave thrown through an intricate labyrinth, which simulated the distribution of a house. I know calculation a structure anti-reflective and ended up eliminating, almost completely, the reflection of the signs. Michael Horodynskya researcher at the University of Vienna, has assured in the Tech Radar medium:

We were able to show that the information can be used to calculate a compensation structure for any medium that scatters waves in a complex way, whereby the combination of both media allows waves to pass through them completely. The key to this is a mathematical method we have developed to calculate the exact shape of the anti-reflective coating.

The odds that are created from this discovery could be vital when building a new generation of homes and at the time of implant the next technological leap, with the 6G technology in mind. Signals may be reduced, causing the energy expenditure would minorsomething that would be beneficial both for the society as for the Business involved in the development of the next communication standards.