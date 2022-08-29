This is what Sofía Vergara looked like in her film debut

Though sophia vergara achieved great success in Latin America, there is no doubt that his greatest stardom was achieved in the United States. When the actress moved to that country, she found the opportunity to shine on the small screen with modern-family.

By putting herself in the shoes of the Latina Gloria, she managed to fascinate the public with her and open the doors to other great challenges. However, before joining this popular series, the interpreter had the chance to shine on the big screen and in the world of cinema.

At 50 years old, Sofía Vergara looks the same as when she made her film debut.

Sofia Vergara made her film debut with this film

When she arrived in Los Angeles, the actress did not receive many job offers. According to her own words, at the auditions they didn’t know what role to give her because she didn’t have the image of a stereotypical Latin girl. “It is ignorance: they think that every Latino person should see themselves as Salma Hayek. So I decided to get more sun and dye my hair dark. So yeah, they started seeing me as a hot Latin girl,” she explained several years ago. As she waited for her big hit on the screen, sophia vergara She became the presenter of the American Comedy Awards.

It was at that precise moment that he came across Barry Sonnenfelda director who invited her to join the film he was working on: it was about big trouble, which came to light in 2002 and where the interpreter was in charge of putting herself in Nina’s skin. The film became a box office success, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

The story presented us with the lives of a very diverse group, which is made up of a divorced father, an embittered wife, two thugs, two street criminals, two teenagers in love, two FBI agents and a psychedelic toad. The paths of all of them are crossed by a mysterious suitcase.

Related news

the movie was based on the novel by name written by Dave Barry. In addition to having sophia vergara in the skin of a secondary character, also featured the performances of Tim Allen, René Russo, Zooey Deschanel, among others. A cast of great stars!

This is what Sofia Vergara looked like in the movie Big Trouble.

As expected, the actress looked really beautiful in big trouble. when he shot this movie I was only 30 years old, although we must emphasize that his face looks quite similar to today. She had long brown hair, which was accompanied by some blonde highlights; and his curves were completely hypnotizing.

After this job, Sofia participated and starred in other films that reached the cinema: What Chasing Daddy, Soul Plane, The 24th hour, Lords of Dogtown, grilled, Pledge this Y Four Brothers. Although he has stood out on the big screen, without a doubt, his greatest success will always be modern-family.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.