This is what is known about the Will Smith biopic on Netflix

The life of Will Smith took a big turn after this year’s Oscars. What seemed to be a quiet evening with some moments of laughter, ended up becoming a big scandal. After Chris Rock’s bad taste joke, the actor lost control and decided to hit him in front of all the cameras.

After this controversy, the interpreter’s career began to suffer several complications. Although he had been consecrated as Best Actor for his work in king richardnone of that mattered. Everyone talked about the physical violence that she had used.

This caused several projects to stop working, to the point that some were paused and others directly cancelled. At that time, it was even said that the biopic who was preparing Netflix had ceased to exist. But new details indicate that this is not the case.

Will Smith could have a biopic on Netflix

What is known about the Will Smith biopic

According to information shared by The Sun, Netflix still continues with the desire to launch a biographical film of the artist. This confirmation was obtained from a source, who assured that the streaming platform feels that enough time has passed since the scandal of the Oscar Awards and that they can finally resume talks about said film.

Because it is a biopic, the plot is expected to be quite similar to the films we have seen from other artists: we are going to go on a journey into his past, where we will see what his childhood and adolescence were like. Mainly, how he started his career and how he became the star that he is today.

However, this anonymous source revealed that the production will also feature the scandal that the actor experienced at the Academy Awards. In this way, we will see when Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and told her that it resembled the haircut that Demi Moore wore in GI Jane.

“Netflix wants to make a biographical film Will Smith and the actor’s team has no doubt that Apple wants to do the same,” the portal also revealed. Apparently, the interpreter’s life is very interesting and no streaming platform wants to be left out of this project. For his part, the actor takes the opportunity to keep a low profile and apologize again.

The interpreter had been missing for many months, away from his artistic career and from the cameras. However, he decided to reappear with a YouTube video. There he talks about what happened again and again apologizes to Rock for hitting him.

“Am deeply sorry. I have contacted Chris and the message that has come to me is that he is not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, ‘I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here.’ When you are ready to talk”, he commented with complete sincerity.

“There isn’t a part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time. There isn’t a part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.” And you do you think? will it come to light biopic of Will Smith?

