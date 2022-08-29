this is the color that will be in fashion in Autumn

The upcoming change of season may very well go hand in hand with a change of look. Are you ready to face the incipient autumn with a different style for your hair? Here is the trend to follow

We are currently still in summer; the high temperatures make us dream of sea and holidays. However, September is around the corner, theAutumn winks at us and it is time to look to the future also with regard to change of look.

The fashion shows of the fashion weeks that took place a few weeks ago in the big fashion cities have provided us with all the information necessary to discover the trends that we will see in the coming months regarding hair. New cuts, hairstyles but above all a change of color. If swimming in the sea and / or in the pool have damaged your hair causing some double ends to arise or the sun has faded the color, what a good opportunity for a renewal of the look.

Hair. Discovering the trend for autumn 2022. The color also chosen by the VIPs

The first to follow the fashion trends as each season changes are certainly the VIPs. Some of the most admired have already sported advances of what we will see in the months to come.

Just take a look on their social pages to get interesting ideas. Max Andreas, hairdresser and expert of Claxton Hair he has declared: “As for the color, I think we will see more coppery colors. Most people want a warmer effect to suit the season, toning down blondes or balayages ”.

Among the first to follow this trend we find Zendaya. The actress of “Spiderman” and companion of Tom Holland she sported a beautiful auburn hair color. Absolutely to keep an eye on and copy.

Even the beautiful American model Gigi Hadid she replaced her classic blonde with a copper color. Her take on the trend was paired with an elegant fringe that skims the lashes.

Always remember to consult with a serious professional before facing a sudden color change and to use a hair mask to maintain the shine.