This is how ‘Take me back home’ sounds, the new song by Camila Cabello for the BSO of ‘Frozen Planet II’ | Music

Rarely do you have the opportunity to collaborate with the great composers and creators of film and television soundtracks. And that’s what he was able to do Camila Hair beside hans zimmer for the original soundtrack of the documentary Frozen Planet II for which he has created the song Take me back home.

The premiere of this project will not take place until next month but after the good reception that the news of the new composition of the Cuban soloist had, those responsible have premiered the song to continue promoting and generating expectation around the premiere.

For the composition of this song, Camila Cabello has worked not only with Hans Zimmer but also with the composers, arrangers and producers Anze Rozman and Russell Emanuel from Bleeding Fingers Music.

“Being able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, it doesn’t matter if I can also work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” said Camila Cabello on the BBC. For his part, the musician said: “It was very exciting to write and record ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discover that his musical talent is as powerful as his voice.”

Now we can listen to Camila Cabello in a documentary series about nature, the coldest regions of the world, animals and climate threats. Because the song will be part of the trailer for Frozen Planet II, a series of six episodes that belongs to BBC One, in which the singer’s voice and the composer’s orchestra will be the fundamental pillars.

A new project in which Camila Cabello embarks, who in recent months has published her most recent studio album in addition to confirming that she ‘signs’ Charlie Puth to work with him as an advisor for a popular television talent show. It is clear that the Cuban does not stop and is experiencing one of her best professional moments.