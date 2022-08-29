This is Ben Affleck’s Favorite Latin Food

When we talk about Ben Affleck, it is impossible not to think about all the movies he made during his career and all the characters that became a great success. We have seen him put himself in the shoes of Batmanthe iconic superhero of DC Comicsand also be the mind behind argusa critically acclaimed film.

Without a doubt, he is a man who can do anything and is not afraid to challenge himself. In addition to being a box of surprises in the interpretive world, he is also in real life. Although very few people know it, the actor is a fan of the latin culture and even has one favorite food.

Ben Affleck revealed what his favorite Latin food is.

Ben Affleck and his love for Latin food

The truth is that the love of Ben Affleck for Latin America did not arise from Jennifer Lopez, who was his partner more than 10 years ago and is now his new wife. In an interview, he himself revealed that he knows the Latin culture and that he knows Spanish because he lived for many years in Mexico.

When he was only 13 years old, the star had to live with his family in that country for a long period of time. In this way, she had no alternative but to learn to speak the language and dare to try foods that are not typical of the United States.

Adapting to a new country was not the only challenge that the interpreter faced, since he was also encouraged to record a series entitled The Second Voyage of the Mimi, where he had to speak Spanish fluently. Although many years have passed since then, the actor revealed that he is still practicing the idiom because he has many Latin friends.

In this way, in several videos he revealed that his favorite word in that language is “pencil sharpener” and that he is also a fan of various bad words, which he could not say since he was in front of a camera. Without a doubt, she made it clear that Spanish is a language that she really likes.

But, apart from being fascinated with the idiomit is also with the food of Latinamerica. When the interviewer asked him about his favorite dishes, Ben Affleck It didn’t take long for him to remember all those that fascinated him and that he would eat again: “Beans, bananas, I’ve eaten Cuban food especially, but Mexican food is excellent, it’s a difficult question because each country has something special”.

Because he is currently very much in love with Jennifer Lopez, many fans from Latin America are wondering if the actor will learn more details about our culture, language and also food. If so, we are sure that he will become an expert on the subject.

