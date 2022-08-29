This great website allows you to see how mobile cameras have evolved from 2000 to today

SimpleGhar, a product review website, has just released a tool that allows you to compare the quality of cell phone cameras from 2000 to today.

Without a doubt, one of the aspects that has improved the most in mobile terminals over the last few years is that of their cameras, since we have gone from devices with a single 8 megapixel camera to mobiles with four cameras and with a 108 megapixel main sensor.

Well, now we can visually check How mobile cameras have evolved from 2000 to today thanks to an original website which we will talk about next.

This website shows you how mobile cameras have evolved since 2000

The phones with the best camera on the market

In order to create this tool, SimpleGhar has collected data on the technical specifications of smartphone cameras from a wide variety of brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Google, Sony, Motorola or Apple and has created simulated images showing how the image quality of photos has evolved taken by cell phones from the year 2000 to the present.

This tool is very simple to use, since we simply have to select the type of photo we want to show usbeing able to choose between three categories: portrait, nature or urban.

Once this is done, you just have to click on the drop-down that appears at the top left of each of the two columns and choose one of the phones with the best camera of the two years that we want to compare.

By doing this, the tool will show us a simulation of the same photograph taken with both terminals.