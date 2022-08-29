They threaten the Natalie Portman series and force production to stop

ANDl filming in Baltimore from ‘Lady in the Lake’, the first leading role of Natalie Portman on television, has had to be interrupted by threats from a dangerous group asking for $50,000 or they would leave the location.

Just a couple of months ago we saw her succeeding on the big screen as Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and, although his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Hang on a wire, Natalie Portman has many interesting projects in the spotlight. The first of them is a television series, produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+, which represents the Oscar-winning actress’s first leading role on the small screen.

Natalie’s fear

However, the filming ‘Lady in the Lake‘ has been boycotted by an allegedly dangerous group that demanded $50,000 or they had to leave the shooting area. natalie Portman has had to deal with an unpleasant situation and also dangerous in his first weeks of work in baltimore by becoming a victim of extortion from a group of drug dealers.

As reported to The Baltimore Banner a police spokesman, the group of individuals threatened to return and shoot a member of the team if the production continued, but that it would all come to nothing if they were paid what they required. Faced with this threat and subsequent bribery, the team flatly refused to pay, but it was clear that they would not assume any type of risk. Instead, The decision taken was to stop filming and find a new site to resume work.