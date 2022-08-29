Spears, 40, had already referred briefly after the end of the guardianship, which she described as “abusive” and which prevented her, among other things, from fulfilling her desire to have more children because they prevented her from removing an IUD (device intrauterine) contraceptive.

This morning when I woke up I realized that there are many things that go through my head and that I have not shared with anyone

The audio message was originally tweeted by Spears without comment.but then the link was deleted.

However, the 22 minutes of audio are still available on the internet.

“This morning when I woke up I realized that there are many things that go through my head that I have not shared with anyone,” says Spears in the raw and emotional recording.

He then details guardianship, echoing what he testified in a California courtroom in an explosive hearing last summer.

The singer describes being forced to work and touring, and prohibited from seeing her friends or driving her own car.

Spears says her phone was tapped and she felt unsafe asking for help.

“They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it,” says Spears, describing how they were ashamed of their fatness.

“It was demoralizing,” he adds. “While all this was going on, my mother was a witness to this, my brother, my friends…everyone accepted it.”

Spears rose to fame in her teens with hits like “Baby One More Time,” becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

But in 2007 she suffered a nervous breakdown that had a lot of repercussion after which the justice decided to put her under the guardianship of her father.

Since regaining her freedom, Spears has married her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Last Friday, the star released her first song in six years, a duet with Elton John called “Hold Me Closer,” a dance version of John’s ballad “Tiny Dancer.”