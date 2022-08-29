“They had a clandestine affair”: the bomb explodes between Shakira and Nadal

For weeks, the private life of Shakira and Gerard Piqué is under the magnifying glass. The second most talked about divorce of the summer of 2022 – after that of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti – takes center stage in magazines all over the world and with the passing of the days new rumors emerge about the couple’s private life. Like the sympathy that Shakira and Rafael Nadal would feed each other and that would have resulted in a real secret relationship between 2009 and 2010.

The indiscretion was leaked by the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin who, during one of the last episodes of the podcast America Noticias Noonhe has declared: “ They had an intense love affair. At the time everyone was talking about a liaison with Alejandro Sanz but in reality she was dating Nadal “. A real bomb that does not interest the union between Shakira and Piqué, who at that time still did not meet, but the champion Nadal, who since 2005 was engaged to Mery Perellò, met at school and then married in 2019.

The Iberian paparazzo revealed that the feeling between the Colombian pop star and the tennis player would be born on the set of the video clip Gipsythe single released by Shakira in February 2010. While filming the complicity between the two it would have been evident even to the experts, but there was never talk of a flirtation. More than ten years later, the spicy rumor emerged, all while the last act of the separation between patrimonial agreements and custody of children is taking place between the pop star and the ex-partner.

“ I like Shakira. Thank you for thinking of doing it with me. She is a very nice person, it was a pleasure “, Nadal declared in 2018, confirming that the harmony between the two was strong. So strong that the video of Gipsy ended with a kiss passionate in favor of cameras. In that case the kiss was foreseen by the script, but according to Martin away from the cameras the couple would have indulged in the same passion. At the moment, however, Shakira and Nadal have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors.