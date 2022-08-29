They criticize Kourtney Kardashian on social networks for letting her daughter make up

The famous businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian receives strong criticism on social networks, after releasing a video of her daughter Penelope putting on makeup for a clip of tiktok.

Penelope Disickdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick just 10 years old, shared on his profile TikTok a small makeup routine, which did not seem correct to more than one user.

In this video, Penelope could be seen applying serum to her face, later she put eye concealer to cover dark circles and as a final touch, the little girl began to apply mascara to her eyes, shadows and lipstick.

Even though this video It was already removed from the social network, many users managed to rescue the clip and immediately the millions of users criticized the sister of kim kardashianKourtney, leaving some comments like:

“How do they let a 10-year-old girl wear makeup”, “She’s just a girl, she shouldn’t wear makeup”, were some of the messages they made present.

It is worth mentioning that there were some followers who supported the little girl starting to take care of her face from an early age.

It will be Penelope Is she following in her aunt Kylie Jenner’s footsteps?

Here we show you the famous video, what do you think?