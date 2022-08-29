They assure that the children of Britney Spears ended up “angry and crying” when they saw the singer

Britney Spears she married the actor Sam Asghari last June, but had children Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband, kevin federlineand apparently enjoyed taking them to movies when they were younger, but they commonly ended up “angry and crying” when he decided it was time to go.

Ferdinand Flowers, who was a bodyguard of the American interpreter has recently revealed: “One of the favorite things was to go to the movies, but Britney used to insist on leaving in the middle of the movie. She was like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go.’ I told him: ‘The children want to stay’, but she wouldn’t take no for an answer. The children got angry and cried“.

The former worker of the interpreter of ‘Womanizer’ – who regained control of his multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of his life after the guardianship that his family had imposed on him ended in November 2021 – stated that once She locked herself in her room while on a trip to Disneyland with her children, forcing her to call her father after he “refused” to come out.

This is how he told The Sun: “The children were crying and we had to call their father to ask him to fix it. I had two children of my own at the time – they are now 19 and 21 – so I felt really bad for those kids. I did what I could to entertain them. I even took my own kids to play a couple of times. I always felt that once they were old enough, they would make the decision not to keep her.“.

Fernando’s claims come weeks after the former dancer alleged that both Sean and Jayden decided not to go to Britney’s recent wedding and that she “hasn’t seen them in months.”

Kevin, who is now married to volleyball player Victoria Prince and gained sole custody of the children after Britney filed for divorce in 2006, said: “The boys have decided that they are not going to see her at this time. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They have made the decision not to go to their wedding“.

