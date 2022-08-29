These celebrities don’t want to be around Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is one of the most mysterious Hollywood celebrities, perhaps. Much is known about her private life and at the same time not much is known about her. Some of her classmates love her while others of her prefer not to see her again and the public acclaims her. All this provokes this actress who has left her mark on the audience.

Obviously, it is normal for some to like and others not so much, but what draws the attention of Angelina Jolie it seems that there is no middle ground. While she has married some of her co-stars, others have been encouraged to say publicly that they would rather never see her again.

We are going to meet some of the celebrities who have expressed that the protagonist of “Maleficent” is not to their liking.

Artists who don’t love Angelina Jolie

Melissa Etheridge

Singer Melissa Etheridge came out to speak ill of Angelina Jolie publicly during her divorce from Brad Pitt.

“It breaks my heart that someone would take something as personal as their marriage and their relationship and their rights to their children and do it for the same purpose that I see being done,” ruled on how the actress and her legal team were handling the situation.

Chelsea Handler

Back in 2010, Chelsea Handler made headlines for what he said about Angelina Jolie during a stand-up comedy performance in New Jersey.

“She’s a homewrecker,” said the comedian. “She can rescue as many babies from as many countries as she wants, but I don’t believe you… She gives interviews, ‘I don’t have many friends.’ Because you’re a c$/#/”) m(#/$/, that’s why.”

A key point to mention is that Chelsea Handler close friend of Jennifer Anistonwho turns out to be the ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

Doug Liman

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the film that brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, and although fans of the former couple remember her fondly, the director, Doug Liman, did not have a great time working with the actress.

Liman has publicly said that the protagonist of “Tomb Raider” made him feel uncomfortable when directing, because if she didn’t like something, she expressed it in a very bad way and managed to transform the atmosphere of the place in a negative way.

